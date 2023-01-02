 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Teen dead-sticks, on Route 66   (ktla.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They are going to have to rename the Pass to Big Cajones Pass.

"Brock Peters, 18, says he was shuttling family members from Apple Valley to Riverside Municipal airport for breakfast when he heard a pop from the engine while flying over Cajon Pass shortly before 10 a.m."

/flying the family from Apple Valley to Riverside Municipal seems like the most wholesome thing ever.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good on the kid for keeping a level head.  And airplane.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's lucky the road is so close to the sky there.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His Dad...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, what was the 'pop' he heard? Was the plane in danger?
Article incomplete.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yow, that section runs right next to I-15, one of the highest traffic freeways in the US. I've been through there several times, that road looks like a service road for the freeway. One wrong move and that guy would have flown into the side of a semi. Good job, kid!
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

leviosaurus: Yow, that section runs right next to I-15, one of the highest traffic freeways in the US. I've been through there several times, that road looks like a service road for the freeway. One wrong move and that guy would have flown into the side of a semi. Good job, kid!


Right along here someplace, if you're curious https://goo.gl/maps/wactuXvYR6P4YTHMA
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brock Peters

Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice work Mr Sisko
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real Brock Peters

iv1.lisimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that is..full-on credit-where-it's-due territory. #goodpiloting
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dead your sticks, on Route Sixty Six
 
Godscrack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tough life for teens these days. We should all start a GoFundMe for him.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
t3.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'll bet that puckered his cajones
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Brock Peters, 18, says he was shuttling family members from Apple Valley to Riverside Municipal airport for breakfast"

Flying from the 760 to the 909 for breakfast seems pretty bougie.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One of the military air services is going to take note of this.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: "Brock Peters, 18, says he was shuttling family members from Apple Valley to Riverside Municipal airport for breakfast"

Flying from the 760 to the 909 for breakfast seems pretty bougie.


Amateur pilots tend to use stuff like that as an excuse to get experience while flying somewhere.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: "Brock Peters, 18, says he was shuttling family members from Apple Valley to Riverside Municipal airport for breakfast"

Flying from the 760 to the 909 for breakfast seems pretty bougie.


Bonus points for prepending "the", as a true local.

/ The 909, aka the Valley of the Dirt People.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Tough life for teens these days. We should all start a GoFundMe for him.


Look, if you can't afford to take your family to breakfast in an airplane, you should just give up on life.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: leviosaurus: Yow, that section runs right next to I-15, one of the highest traffic freeways in the US. I've been through there several times, that road looks like a service road for the freeway. One wrong move and that guy would have flown into the side of a semi. Good job, kid!

Right along here someplace, if you're curious https://goo.gl/maps/wactuXvYR6P4YTHMA


Yeah, I drive up the 15 pretty frequently. I was wondering where he could even set down. I feel like there are a lot of transmission lines from Boulder Dam going through there... along with it being incredibly not flat for any extended lengths. Good jorb, kid. Now don't get cocky.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: "Brock Peters, 18, says he was shuttling family members from Apple Valley to Riverside Municipal airport for breakfast"

Flying from the 760 to the 909 for breakfast seems pretty bougie.


Not really. It is a way to log more flight time, and if he has plans on making making a career out of flying then the more hours he has logged the better his chances of getting hired.
 
hammettman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skybird659: So, what was the 'pop' he heard? Was the plane in danger?
Article incomplete.


Just saw it on local news teevee.  Engine went blerrghh-pop.  Guessing it threw a rod.  A rented plane, no idea how long it has been sitting.  Wouldn't catch me in one of those (now I'm editorializing).  Anyway, he got his kicks.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hlehmann: SurelyShirley: "Brock Peters, 18, says he was shuttling family members from Apple Valley to Riverside Municipal airport for breakfast"

Flying from the 760 to the 909 for breakfast seems pretty bougie.

Bonus points for prepending "the", as a true local.

/ The 909, aka the Valley of the Dirt People.


909ers have been elevated. I think the IE filled up and they split off two more area codes for the undesirables.
 
gkcook
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

El_Dan: SurelyShirley: "Brock Peters, 18, says he was shuttling family members from Apple Valley to Riverside Municipal airport for breakfast"

Flying from the 760 to the 909 for breakfast seems pretty bougie.

Amateur pilots tend to use stuff like that as an excuse to get experience while flying somewhere.


Yeah, if he's a new pilot and wants to work on his Instrument Rating he's going to need PIC hours.  I think at least 50.  So new pilots are always flying out for "$100 hamburgers" as they like to call it.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Off to IHOP Jeeves.  Get the plane.

And you wonder why people hate you.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hammettman: skybird659: So, what was the 'pop' he heard? Was the plane in danger?
Article incomplete.

Just saw it on local news teevee.  Engine went blerrghh-pop.  Guessing it threw a rod.  A rented plane, no idea how long it has been sitting.  Wouldn't catch me in one of those (now I'm editorializing).  Anyway, he got his kicks.


Thank you!
 
