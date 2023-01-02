 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Once quaint picturesque Yorkshire town becomes 'little Ibiza' as it's overwhelmed with 'drunken idiots'. The rest of Europe points finger and laughs   (examinerlive.co.uk) divider line
    More: Facepalm, North Yorkshire, Craven, Skipton, City, Streets, West Riding of Yorkshire, Skipton residents, Main Street  
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pah.
Luxury!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like some residents should skiptown for a few days and let the pubs make their cash
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UntzUntzUntzUntzUntzUntz UNTZUNTZUNTZUNTZ
 
El_Dan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So they have two bars and are getting a third? By that measure the strip mall near my condo in suburbia is even worse than Ibiza.
 
Fissile
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Brexit means the chavs stay in the UK all the time now?  BLOODY HELL!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Of course it's now full of drunken idiots, it's in England.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Quaint Yorkshire town overrun by drunken idiots find themselves annexed by Wisconsin
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Man I got old. That used to sound like a good time.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh God, they have takeout! The absolute insanity!
 
BarryJV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Skipton is a quaint little town. No idea why anyone would go partying there.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wonder if the Three Idjits from Holmfirth have been spending time there?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Oh God, they have takeout! The absolute insanity!


It's the UK, it is called takeaway.
 
