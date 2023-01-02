 Skip to content
(WPBF West Palm Beach)   They call me Doctor Love. I got the cure you're thinking of   (wpbf.com)
18
posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2023 at 6:05 PM



mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF am I reading?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They can

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not a real doctor. He's just Mr. Love.

The Toadies - Mister Love
Youtube YsE8cBN2NYE
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
KISS - Calling Dr Love [ Largo 12/20/77 ]
Youtube Hu2fKcglOVM

/you're
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
after giving a physical exam to an undercover female officer.

I am *not* going to Pornhub, I am *not* going to Pornhub, I am *not* going to Pornhub . . .
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: They can

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 445x249]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Should have pretended to be a chiropractor instead.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mistahtom: WTF am I reading?


Yeah that is weird - usually playing doctor takes place before the later teens...

/takes place after too, just has different names
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
From a related article

WPBF 25 News also revealed for the first time that Love-Robinson was the previously unidentified 17-year-old arrested in 2015 for wandering the halls of St. Mary's Medical Center for a month, posing as an OB-Gyn in a personalized lab coat.
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man, that boy ain't right.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And he'll soon be hired for the Governor's "medical" task force.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How many patients did he see before? How were their results? So many questions
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Should have pretended to be a chiropractor instead.


Or an architect. I've always wanted to pretend to be an architect.
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: How many patients did he see before? How were their results? So many questions


What was his Yelp score?...
 
Dack48
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How to be a doctor on Facebook:
1) Wear a white lab coat.

Nothing else matters
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's alright, he couldn't see her naughty parts, she was under cover.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Should have pretended to be a chiropractor instead.


Or gynecologist
 
