(WESH Orlando)   Police offer $10,000 reward for information on elderly couple's murders at retirement community with "extensive security measures and staff in place" because Benoit Blanc is way too expensive   (wesh.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Constable, Marriage, fast-breaking investigation, Police, Mount Dora, Crime, Mount Dora Mayor Crissy Stile, city officials  
246 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2023 at 6:30 PM (19 minutes ago)



8 Comments     (+0 »)
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFA's author sucks
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There are things we just don't want folks to know," said interim Police Chief Mike Gibson. "This is a fast-moving, fast-breaking investigation

That's the thing about elderly people: if there's any fast moving, there will probably be some fast breaking.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone murdered them for insurance money.

What do I win?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Watch the full update in the video above"

cdn.someecards.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In reality "the extensive security" these rich private communities hire are High School dropouts who are barely making more than minimum wage and whose entire training consist of a day spent watching VHS tapes.

I've seen lots of these communities where half the security staff spends its day smoking pot and the other half have serious maturity problems, as a result of cognitive impairment, and could not function in an environment that was neither stable, nor routine.  I am not saying they were dumb, but I am saying they were often neurologically mismatched with the job they were hired to do.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"We have no clue, here's some money you can have if you give us a clue."

Also,

"You are perfectly safe, though we have not arrested the person who did this."
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If cops outsource their detective work to others for money, what is the point of cops?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Someone murdered them for insurance money.

What do I win?


It's Mount Dora. It could have been a redneck alligator just high on meth.
 
