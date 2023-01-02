 Skip to content
(USA Today)   San Francisco about to get another 8 inch pounding   (usatoday.com) divider line
Muta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least it isn't going in dry
 
neilbradley
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stop calling San Francisco "Northern California". It's in the middle of the damned state. Redding, Weed, etc... THAT'S northern California.
 
Fissile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Taxi Driver - Some Day A Real Rain Will Come
Youtube 2IAJFCxAP_Y
 
Geotpf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This should help with the drought a bit.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
goddamn it raerae!
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"enhanced risk warning for severe thunderstorms for East Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia through Tuesday morning"

I heard some thunder this afternoon here in north-central Oklahoma.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
SoCal Tornadoes is the name of my surf rock band
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Give 'em hell fellow Farker!
 
xcheopis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Geotpf: This should help with the drought a bit.


Snow pack is more important for drought relief, along with A Lot of rain ifor Lake Tahoe and Hetch Hetchy.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Arizona just got doused with rain. Pretty much rained non-stop in Phoenix, and Flagstaff got a lot of snow. Looks like we might get some more again. I say keep it coming. Lots of drought here and we need more to prevent forest fires.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

neilbradley: Stop calling San Francisco "Northern California". It's in the middle of the damned state. Redding, Weed, etc... THAT'S northern California.


That is the Redwood Empire
 
Caelistis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maynard Keenan seen masturbating furiously.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: SoCal Tornadoes is the name of my surf rock band


That's a pretty damned good name for a surf rock band.  The album covers would practically design themselves.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Got 5 inches a couple of days ago, we're ready for 8
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

neilbradley: Stop calling San Francisco "Northern California". It's in the middle of the damned state. Redding, Weed, etc... THAT'S northern California.


I thought Northern California was more like Portland and Olympia.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

neilbradley: Stop calling San Francisco "Northern California". It's in the middle of the damned state. Redding, Weed, etc... THAT'S northern California.


And it's not going to get 8" of rain, regardless. That's stupid.
 
melfunction
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Northern California starts at the Golden Gate Bridge. Watching the creeks rise is good winter entertainment.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Everyone blow it toward the Rockies.  Powell and Mead need water!  Let it snow!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xcheopis: Geotpf: This should help with the drought a bit.

Snow pack is more important for drought relief, along with A Lot of rain ifor Lake Tahoe and Hetch Hetchy.


Absolutely true, but from the farking article:

In the Sierra Nevada, 6 to 12 inches of snowfall was likely, with locally higher amounts over the mountains - a lot of snow but far less than the several feet that fell Saturday.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

xcheopis: neilbradley: Stop calling San Francisco "Northern California". It's in the middle of the damned state. Redding, Weed, etc... THAT'S northern California.

And it's not going to get 8" of rain, regardless. That's stupid.


Who said anything about rain?  Is there an article?
 
