(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Why impersonate Air Force "special agent" when inquiring about Delta-8 THC products at local smoke shop? Sorry, that's on need-to-know basis   (wfla.com) divider line
25
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not ?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deputies said Scott showed shop workers a business card that said, "Stephen Scott, United States Air Force, Office of Special Investigations." He allegedly hand-wrote "special agent" on the card and told employees he was a "special agent."

*takes notes*
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So trying to be sneaky about Delta-8?  Delta-8??  Isn't that in Girl Scout cookies now?

D8 and D10 are OTC and beyond easy to get. I have questions.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seen taking notes:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: So trying to be sneaky about Delta-8?  Delta-8??  Isn't that in Girl Scout cookies now?

D8 and D10 are OTC and beyond easy to get. I have questions.


Fark D8 - the shiat people use to get that stuff in workable concentrations tends to be questionable to hell fark no
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: swankywanky: So trying to be sneaky about Delta-8?  Delta-8??  Isn't that in Girl Scout cookies now?

D8 and D10 are OTC and beyond easy to get. I have questions.

Fark D8 - the shiat people use to get that stuff in workable concentrations tends to be questionable to hell fark no


Oh I agree. I'll do it in edible sometimes but when I'm doing really boring stuff like yard work.

I'm just trying to figure out this cat's end game.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: swankywanky: So trying to be sneaky about Delta-8?  Delta-8??  Isn't that in Girl Scout cookies now?

D8 and D10 are OTC and beyond easy to get. I have questions.

Fark D8 - the shiat people use to get that stuff in workable concentrations tends to be questionable to hell fark no


Go on, spill.

/fan of D8
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
must be... content 'is not available in my region'
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe he meant to write "suspended" ?
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attempting to "confiscate" the stuff?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the same guy who cracked the McDowell's investigation for McDonald's
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: swankywanky: So trying to be sneaky about Delta-8?  Delta-8??  Isn't that in Girl Scout cookies now?

D8 and D10 are OTC and beyond easy to get. I have questions.

Fark D8 - the shiat people use to get that stuff in workable concentrations tends to be questionable to hell fark no

Go on, spill.

/fan of D8


The cheaper chems to extract it are nasty stuff - kinda like the early weed market in Cali when people were using all sorts of "Yikes!" shiat to make wax.  God money in a fly by night industry that's more or less unregulated.  See Kratom for a parallel.  Done properly it's probably no worse for you than a lot of other intoxicants, but there's a shiatload of fark it let's make bank producers that don't even give one shiat about properly
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NINEv2: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: swankywanky: So trying to be sneaky about Delta-8?  Delta-8??  Isn't that in Girl Scout cookies now?

D8 and D10 are OTC and beyond easy to get. I have questions.

Fark D8 - the shiat people use to get that stuff in workable concentrations tends to be questionable to hell fark no

Go on, spill.

/fan of D8

The cheaper chems to extract it are nasty stuff - kinda like the early weed market in Cali when people were using all sorts of "Yikes!" shiat to make wax.  God money in a fly by night industry that's more or less unregulated.  See Kratom for a parallel.  Done properly it's probably no worse for you than a lot of other intoxicants, but there's a shiatload of fark it let's make bank producers that don't even give one shiat about properly


Username checks out.

/but seriously, 100% agree
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NINEv2: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: swankywanky: So trying to be sneaky about Delta-8?  Delta-8??  Isn't that in Girl Scout cookies now?

D8 and D10 are OTC and beyond easy to get. I have questions.

Fark D8 - the shiat people use to get that stuff in workable concentrations tends to be questionable to hell fark no

Go on, spill.

/fan of D8

The cheaper chems to extract it are nasty stuff - kinda like the early weed market in Cali when people were using all sorts of "Yikes!" shiat to make wax.  God money in a fly by night industry that's more or less unregulated.  See Kratom for a parallel.  Done properly it's probably no worse for you than a lot of other intoxicants, but there's a shiatload of fark it let's make bank producers that don't even give one shiat about properly

Username checks out.

/but seriously, 100% agree


I'm enjoying this conversation because I know nothing about it and have wondered what it was all about.

Using Fark to learn?!
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NINEv2: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: swankywanky: So trying to be sneaky about Delta-8?  Delta-8??  Isn't that in Girl Scout cookies now?

D8 and D10 are OTC and beyond easy to get. I have questions.

Fark D8 - the shiat people use to get that stuff in workable concentrations tends to be questionable to hell fark no

Go on, spill.

/fan of D8

The cheaper chems to extract it are nasty stuff - kinda like the early weed market in Cali when people were using all sorts of "Yikes!" shiat to make wax.  God money in a fly by night industry that's more or less unregulated.  See Kratom for a parallel.  Done properly it's probably no worse for you than a lot of other intoxicants, but there's a shiatload of fark it let's make bank producers that don't even give one shiat about properly


Yeah, all of this.

However in the past year Ive become a huge supporter of D8, as it is both cheaper than real weed at the dispensaries, and its more convenient to get. But I have seen a LOT of war stories. I only buy 2 brands both from companies that have been in business for generations and are reputable. I wont touch the little packs you see at gas stations that are made in China. If a store doesnt have my brands, I just move on and go to dispensary or just go without.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All I needed to read was Madeira Beach
 
jmr61
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dude is looking for free weed.

Pretty simple.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He was high?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NINEv2: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: swankywanky: So trying to be sneaky about Delta-8?  Delta-8??  Isn't that in Girl Scout cookies now?

D8 and D10 are OTC and beyond easy to get. I have questions.

Fark D8 - the shiat people use to get that stuff in workable concentrations tends to be questionable to hell fark no

Go on, spill.

/fan of D8

The cheaper chems to extract it are nasty stuff - kinda like the early weed market in Cali when people were using all sorts of "Yikes!" shiat to make wax.  God money in a fly by night industry that's more or less unregulated.  See Kratom for a parallel.  Done properly it's probably no worse for you than a lot of other intoxicants, but there's a shiatload of fark it let's make bank producers that don't even give one shiat about properly

Yeah, all of this.

However in the past year Ive become a huge supporter of D8, as it is both cheaper than real weed at the dispensaries, and its more convenient to get. But I have seen a LOT of war stories. I only buy 2 brands both from companies that have been in business for generations and are reputable. I wont touch the little packs you see at gas stations that are made in China. If a store doesnt have my brands, I just move on and go to dispensary or just go without.


Same.  Funny thing is the place where I am (Georgia) that had the most reliable, quality D8 and  D10 products is Starship. As in the adult superstore.

A few bucks more but I know I'm getting good stuff.

//shoutout to Georgia Hemp Co.
 
phishrace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Stories like this make me want to quit my bartending job and get a job at a weed store. It sounds like way more fun. Screw serving drinks to mean drunks, I'm going to serve the devil's lettuce to crazy stoners.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Delta 8 has to be one of the greatest things I have come across.  I had heard someone talking about "wonder water" delta 8 infused sparkling water.  Unfortunately, I can't locate it in Oklahoma because I am assuming since it is made in Texas, there has to be some kind of weird law that prevents shipping across state lines. I did find vapes of delta 8 and just a puff or two, and within 10 minutes I am out like a light, wake up the next morning feeling totally refreshed.
 
starlost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whelp i'm in S.C. and one or 2 websites are saying it is legal and of course others are saying no.
 
Special Agent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't know what this tool is trying to accomplish, but he should stop trying to impersonate one of the FBI's finest.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Store management felt compelled to search inventory records because of Scott's words and actions, according to the arrest report."

AIR FORCE Special Agent? Not on military property? Tell them to get stuffed and come back with the local police and/or the State police with a search warrant.
 
