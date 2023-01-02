 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   A.I. witnesses seem to be susceptible to the same variety of errors and biases as their human counterparts   (ktla.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Louisiana is massively corrupt so this isn't a surprise.  If it wasn't "AI facial recognition" it would have been something else.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
AI is trained to decide like a human would decide.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm curious as to what the facial recognition A.I. is  using to compare to? Is it just searching every picture on the internet or something? I mean, how does it match someone in LA to some random dude in GA.

Maybe this guy's mugshot is some nation wide database from being arrested somewhere else before?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So they are looking for someone who stole purses in Louisiana and the first hit shows some guy in Georgia and they just went with it?   Folks, that isn't corruption.  It is pure laziness.   This reminds me of the story the other day about the scammer going around convincing law enforcement agencies that 9-1-1 calls are fake.   Anything that makes it easier to avoid doing actual work, I guess.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Interviewing a person of interest identified by a machine:  Like all policing tools, I'm concerned because of a history of abuse due to conscious and unconscious bias.

Arresting someone without any other evidence than a computer told you to:  dangerously farking stupid and everyone involved should not work in law enforcement
 
evilmousse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i'm not particularly upset with the police here.
the judge that granted that warrant though, i'd like publicly flogged for being a rubber stamp and not doing their job.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: AI is trained by humans


Ftfy
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camarugala [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So they are looking for someone who stole purses in Louisiana and the first hit shows some guy in Georgia and they just went with it?   Folks, that isn't corruption.  It is pure laziness.   This reminds me of the story the other day about the scammer going around convincing law enforcement agencies that 9-1-1 calls are fake.   Anything that makes it easier to avoid doing actual work, I guess.


That's a fair argument. As someone who I can't quite remember said once never attribute to malice which you can contribute to laziness. Of course I'm paraphrasing here.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Your honor,
as you can clearly see, the defendant raised his tight arm, shuck up to the tick tim in broad bay light, and robed him at gum point...
 
