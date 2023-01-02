 Skip to content
(9 News)   "I didn't know that hanging on the rim would bend it," says likely long-time recipient of sports-based passing grades   (9news.com) divider line
28
"There's a joke in there. How many guys does it take to fix a rim in an NBA game?" Malone said.

As many as it takes for one to bring a douche.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Is there a chance the rim will bend?"

Not on your life my giant friend!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

puffy999: "Is there a chance the rim will bend?"

Not on your life my giant friend!


That was more of a Shelbyville idea.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Holy shiat what entitled children
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So a whole stadium was forced to sit for half an hour while a rim job was performed on the court?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did they try dunking it in that little pot of hot glass balls and bending it back into shape?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Shaq laughs

Shaq Rips Down Rings and Backboards
Youtube sKfMCStSqfY
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"That's how injuries and stuff happen," he said. "That whole process was handled poorly, in my opinion, and that had an effect as well. But luckily nobody got hurt."

No, injuries happen when assholes hang on the rim, not when the crews are slow repairing it. Jesus Christ, this is why you don't farking hang on the rim, just dunk the farking ball, and leave the showboat business at home if you don't like delays.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, I wondered why the courts at the local rec center had a sign on the courts saying "No Dunking". I can understand if a city-owned gym wouldn't want to be repairing and replacing stuff as often, but they should expect these things in the NBA.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh, you  don't want to wait for it to be fixed, huh coach?  Bench your player who bent it for two games and I guarantee no more of your players will break shiat just to showboat.
 
Monac
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Given the central role professional sports play in American life, I would have thought NBA basketball hoops would be made of something far stronger than mere steel, or would have some very rugged quick-release mechanism for instant replacement.  NASA needs to get on this.

(Is it still obligatory to say "Thanks, Obama" for things like this?)
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: When I was a kid, I wondered why the courts at the local rec center had a sign on the courts saying "No Dunking". I can understand if a city-owned gym wouldn't want to be repairing and replacing stuff as often, but they should expect these things in the NBA.


If they're like where we played those hoops were not designed for dunks at all. For most people that probably means hurting your hands, but for big/strong guys they'd have possibly broken the thing entirely.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Strangely angry thread
 
Calehedron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess everyone forgot Shaq's early years before they redesigned the backboards to take more brutality.

Something like this happened last year at a Maverick's game. Luka noticed it, Boban made it worse trying to fix it. They spent forever messing with it and then decided to bring out the backup. Why not bring out the backup immediately and fix the other one in the tunnels?
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When I was djing in nightclubs we would play a few shiatty songs every 30 mins or so to pick up the bar sales, I bet beer sales peaked during this outage.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People still watch the No Defense League?

Yawn, the last time I tried to watch it, it was boring as shiat
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Monac: Given the central role professional sports play in American life, I would have thought NBA basketball hoops would be made of something far stronger than mere steel, or would have some very rugged quick-release mechanism for instant replacement.  NASA needs to get on this.

(Is it still obligatory to say "Thanks, Obama" for things like this?)


the break away rim was about the last improvement on such things. a quick release on rim where it attaches to the backboard itself may be a challenge given the force people can generate.

alternatively, have some spare rims on sight and some practice removing them once a season? All the tools in one place/kit type of thing?
 
fark account name
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LewDux: Strangely angry thread


Probably just a bunch of Nets/Knicks fans.  City with two teams and last championship was during Nixon administration.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Monac: Given the central role professional sports play in American life, I would have thought NBA basketball hoops would be made of something far stronger than mere steel, or would have some very rugged quick-release mechanism for instant replacement.  NASA needs to get on this.

(Is it still obligatory to say "Thanks, Obama" for things like this?)


The former, no - the latter, yes they should.  A seriously indestructible rim would cause way more injuries when people smacked into it one way or another
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Shaq laughs

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/sKfMCStSqfY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Chocolate Thunder roars
Darryl Dawkins shattered two backboards in three weeks | ESPN Archives
Youtube O1J86HLTyiM
 
Uzzah
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And then the janitor came out and yelled at them...
myabandonware.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

puffy999: cyberspacedout: When I was a kid, I wondered why the courts at the local rec center had a sign on the courts saying "No Dunking". I can understand if a city-owned gym wouldn't want to be repairing and replacing stuff as often, but they should expect these things in the NBA.

If they're like where we played those hoops were not designed for dunks at all. For most people that probably means hurting your hands, but for big/strong guys they'd have possibly broken the thing entirely.


Yup. I had just been thinking of the bent rim, but as shown in the Shaq video Hyjamon posted, the entire assembly can be damaged - and that's a problem if they're attached to the wall or ceiling. The supports used in NBA games are designed to withstand that kind of abuse. They just need to be able to fix stuff faster.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Calehedron: I guess everyone forgot Shaq's early years before they redesigned the backboards to take more brutality.

Something like this happened last year at a Maverick's game. Luka noticed it, Boban made it worse trying to fix it. They spent forever messing with it and then decided to bring out the backup. Why not bring out the backup immediately and fix the other one in the tunnels?


Exactly what u can't understand about this story.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
: People still watch the No Defense League?

Yawn, the last time I tried to watch it, it was boring as shiat

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Monac: Given the central role professional sports play in American life, I would have thought NBA basketball hoops would be made of something far stronger than mere steel, or would have some very rugged quick-release mechanism for instant replacement.  NASA needs to get on this.

(Is it still obligatory to say "Thanks, Obama" for things like this?)


Haven't we, as a society and as a website, progressed to the point that we're now thanking Biden for this crap?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Hyjamon: Shaq laughs

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/sKfMCStSqfY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Chocolate Thunder roars
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/O1J86HLTyiM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


IIRC he discovered that dunks from the side break the glass easier that from the front.

Also, I am still convinced Darvin Ham had an NBA career solely based on this NCAA shining moment

Darvin Ham Shatters Backboard
Youtube 8jrmpQLGK4Y
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: puffy999: cyberspacedout: When I was a kid, I wondered why the courts at the local rec center had a sign on the courts saying "No Dunking". I can understand if a city-owned gym wouldn't want to be repairing and replacing stuff as often, but they should expect these things in the NBA.

If they're like where we played those hoops were not designed for dunks at all. For most people that probably means hurting your hands, but for big/strong guys they'd have possibly broken the thing entirely.

Yup. I had just been thinking of the bent rim, but as shown in the Shaq video Hyjamon posted, the entire assembly can be damaged - and that's a problem if they're attached to the wall or ceiling. The supports used in NBA games are designed to withstand that kind of abuse. They just need to be able to fix stuff faster.


I can imagine the engineers before seeing Shaq...

Engineer 1: Think we need more supports on this assembly?
Engineer 2: Nah, I mean how much force can a skinny 180lb 7ft guy generate?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OhioUGrad: People still watch the No Defense League?

Yawn, the last time I tried to watch it, it was boring as shiat


Defense? Defense? What...you want them to call traveling or carrying too?
 
