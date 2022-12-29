 Skip to content
"At Fairhaven High, 'the most beautiful classroom' in America looks just like it did in 1906" which is really interesting because Subby didn't think they had flat panel HDTVs back then
    Fairhaven, Massachusetts, High school, Henry HuttlestonRogers, South Coast, Millicent Library, Fairhaven High School, Mr. Rogers, Coffer  
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That classroom reminds me of...

Farewell Mr. Bunting - SNL
Youtube Ie6LpKOJVf0
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe not in the schools for the poor that you attended, subby. I bet you didn't even have...
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let me guess. No students of color?
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can remember seat/desks like that.

Let's see how much the architects and journalists feel about them if I require them to SIT IN THEM for an hour.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imaging lavishing such effort on a mere school today.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the longest classroom I ever saw, how do the students in the back see the blackboard or hear the teacher?
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i see at least three dead light bulbs in those fancy-ass hanging fixtures.

slack.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you guys seen the outside of the school?  Looks fancy.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is a Model A Ford like our classroom?
There is a crank up front.

/Thankyou i'll be here all week.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

replacementcool: let me guess. No students of color?


Well, SOMEone had to mop the floors and  work in the kitchen.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Have you guys seen the outside of the school?  Looks fancy.


That's why it's called the "Castle on the Hill."

/lives in the bordering city.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: That classroom reminds me of...

[YouTube video: Farewell Mr. Bunting - SNL]


A Christmas Carol - SNL
Youtube 1ww5p_Gean4

In the behind the scenes for this one, they said the Farewell Mr. Bunting was the inspiration
 
Fissile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I grew up in North Jersey, next to NYC.  When I was a kid there were a lot of old public buildings that looked like that.   The local library was a gorgeous old building that was constructed around 1900.  The town was eventually overwhelmed with maintenance costs, the building was knocked down and a modern...i.e, cheap...monstrosity was put up in its place.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whitroth: I can remember seat/desks like that.

Let's see how much the architects and journalists feel about them if I require them to SIT IN THEM for an hour.


Yes, in the 1950s. By the way, that number of desks isn't anomalous. I found my oldest sister's 8th grade class photo. 43 students in the pic. She was very early Boomer. The number of students swelled until the early 60s. A kid born in 1957 -- peak Boomer -- would have been a 1st grader in 1963.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hahah this game is something else
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

seventypercent: Hahah this game is something else


Indeed
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cajnik: seventypercent: Hahah this game is something else

Indeed


Posted in the wrong thread and I'm not even drinking.

/yet
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't see a tv. I see a blackboard and a piano.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's all fine and dandy until Schoolmarm Janeway falls in love with Superintendent Sullivan and deletes everyone else
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those goddamned desks farking sucked. fark you.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Maybe not in the schools for the poor that you attended, subby. I bet you didn't even have...


There are a couple of public elementary schools in my town that look like this. Old, rough neighborhood, but hardwood floors in the classrooms, and the maintenance staff buff beeswax on them twice a year.

Damn gorgeous construction.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whitroth: I can remember seat/desks like that.

Let's see how much the architects and journalists feel about them if I require them to SIT IN THEM for an hour.


My first thought. We still had a few of those in my high school and NOBODY wanted them.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

replacementcool: let me guess. No students of color?


93% white. So, your gross racist comment appears correct.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

replacementcool: let me guess. No students of color?


Do you consider white a color?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chuck87: replacementcool: let me guess. No students of color?

Do you consider white a color?


Technically, white is all the colors.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

seventypercent: Cajnik: seventypercent: Hahah this game is something else

Indeed

Posted in the wrong thread and I'm not even drinking.

/yet


Reported for flouting drinks-per-thread minimum.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We had CRT screens back in them there days! They weighed more than a autumn hog, were longer than a telegraph pole and needed that devil's eereeelectritah to show them moving pictures!
 
