(CTV News)   If you are dressed in a cow outfit and ringing doorbells late at night, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have a beef with you and have asked that you stop it   (vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca) divider line
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EAT MORE POUTIN
 
TenaciousP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cowboy song
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Chik Fil A invasion.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cow costumes, at least there's a theme that can't be made sexy.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Cow costumes, at least there's a theme that can't be made sexy.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Udder madness.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*look at platypus costume

I'm glad 2023 does not start by me having to to give up my hobby.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Cow costumes, at least there's a theme that can't be made sexy.


Right Said Fred - Those Simple Things
Youtube ug_NUfJ00B4
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Cow costumes, at least there's a theme that can't be made sexy.



Challenge accepted.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


(I assumed you were looking for evidence to contradict your claim.)
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: Udder madness.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
this is a crime?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: BumpInTheNight: Cow costumes, at least there's a theme that can't be made sexy.


Challenge accepted.

[Fark user image 299x374]

[Fark user image 249x374]

(I assumed you were looking for evidence to contradict your claim.)


I am foiled, rats!  I guess there really are two examples of sexy cow costumes that can be found.  At least those are the only ones that exist.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Cow costumes, at least there's a theme that can't be made sexy.


Au contrair

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Another James Corden story, WTF?
 
thomasvista
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's either FAKU or degens from upcountry.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: BumpInTheNight: Cow costumes, at least there's a theme that can't be made sexy.

Au contrair

[Fark user image 425x425]


Okay I'd better save that one too then, dear me so there are three examples of sexy cow costumes on the internet.  Who knew!
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's only Nursie.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LewDux: BumpInTheNight: Cow costumes, at least there's a theme that can't be made sexy.

[media.tenor.com image 498x327] [View Full Size image _x_]


I should probably save this one too, you never know right.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Cow costumes, at least there's a theme that can't be made sexy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Diablo Hellfire - Secret Hidden Cow Quest
Youtube gL9vtUFdqqs
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: minnesotaboy: BumpInTheNight: Cow costumes, at least there's a theme that can't be made sexy.

Au contrair

[Fark user image 425x425]

Okay I'd better save that one too then, dear me so there are three examples of sexy cow costumes on the internet.  Who knew!


Thank you. You are doing the Devil's work.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When he grows up, he will go to Bovine University!
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

