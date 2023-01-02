 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   This article about no other kids showing up at a child's birthday party has a good ending but the second stock photo doesn't seem to fit the narrative   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Facepalm, Family, Post office box, Post office, social media users, Mother, Father, birthday party, close family  
•       •       •

572 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2023 at 3:20 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A woman has taken to Reddit...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You're kid is an a-hole
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The kid is likely a real bastard.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
is this about Trump's press conference?
DNRTFA
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wouldn't put it past parents to fake this shiat to get attention online and to get free shiat for their crotchfruit from strangers


/yes I am starting this year off super negative
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: I wouldn't put it past parents to fake this shiat to get attention online and to get free shiat for their crotchfruit from strangers


/yes I am starting this year off super negative


Came here to say this. Seems every month we get the "No one shiwed up" story. I find it hard to believe a class full of kids would not show up, espiallyafter saying yes. Drop  off your kid for a couple hours of free time. Yes, please.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If your kid is difficult, you can work really hard in advance of the party, make friends with all the parents and guilt them into forcing their kids to attend your difficult child's party... or, you can alert the media afterwards with a sob story.  Your choice.

My kid went to school with a severely autistic girl.  Her mom was great for getting her kid involved.  It annoyed her young classmates, who just knew that the kid wasn't fun to be around.  As they got older, it was a bit easier to put up with her and involve her.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: You're kid is an a-hole


*Yore.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damn, a lot of hate for the kid here and none for the adults who RSVP'd yes but ghosted?  They suck more than anyone else.  Maybe the kid was a bully, maybe he was the weird kid, maybe he was new or shy and didn't make friends easily.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size

"This is what the party would have looked like had any other kids showed up."
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: You're kid is an a-hole

*Yore.


Youse
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
NONE of the photos do, subby, they are ALL stock photos. Jesus, why does everyone still pay attention to these farking tabloids? It's just sensationalist bullshiat, a horrible website design, and absolutely shiat-ass writing. These serve absolutely no purpose.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MizzouGuy: OhioUGrad: I wouldn't put it past parents to fake this shiat to get attention online and to get free shiat for their crotchfruit from strangers


/yes I am starting this year off super negative

Came here to say this. Seems every month we get the "No one shiwed up" story. I find it hard to believe a class full of kids would not show up, espiallyafter saying yes. Drop  off your kid for a couple hours of free time. Yes, please.


I could believe it if she invited 5 people or so, but zero out of 40? Also, who the fark invites 40 people to a kids birthday party? Yeah, this didn't happen.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MizzouGuy: OhioUGrad: I wouldn't put it past parents to fake this shiat to get attention online and to get free shiat for their crotchfruit from strangers


/yes I am starting this year off super negative

Came here to say this. Seems every month we get the "No one shiwed up" story. I find it hard to believe a class full of kids would not show up, espiallyafter saying yes. Drop  off your kid for a couple hours of free time. Yes, please.


Nobody showed up for my 50th birthday this year.  All you farkers suck and owe me a card. Of course, I was in the hospital and they only allowed me a single visitor per day, so I guess you have an excuse.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Avenger themed party? Real fans were at home waiting on news on Jeremy Renner's status
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Damn, a lot of hate for the kid here and none for the adults who RSVP'd yes but ghosted?  They suck more than anyone else.  Maybe the kid was a bully, maybe he was the weird kid, maybe he was new or shy and didn't make friends easily.


You... read the article?  It's a tabloid, the kid doesn't even exist.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe Abe is a dick to other kids. For all we know, he threw little Josiah's Superman lunchbox in the trash during a heated Marvel/DC argument and this is his necessary karma

Reflect on your misdeeds, Abe
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Little Abe's recent school photo may have had something to do with the lack of turnout.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: zeroflight222: Damn, a lot of hate for the kid here and none for the adults who RSVP'd yes but ghosted?  They suck more than anyone else.  Maybe the kid was a bully, maybe he was the weird kid, maybe he was new or shy and didn't make friends easily.

You... read the article?  It's a tabloid, the kid doesn't even exist.


Yeah, I broke the rules by reading it.  I knew a kid it did happen to a few years ago so I'm giving the benefit of the doubt.  It's still weird how farkers are jumping straight to blaming the kid.  Maybe my sarcasm meter is broken today though.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.