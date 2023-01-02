 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIII Corpus Christi)   You know the amount of oil that we reported spilled in Corpus Christie a week ago? Well, multiply it by three-and-a-half. Mea culpa   (kiiitv.com) divider line
13
    More: Followup, Petroleum, U.S. Coast Guard, barrels of light crude oil, Flint Hills Resources, Flint Hills, contact information, initial estimate, cleanup efforts  
•       •       •

423 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2023 at 1:35 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Christie"?
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: "Christie"?


yeah, her corpus is WAY better
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Flint Hills has mobilized resources, assessed the area, and is taking steps to recover material from the impacted areas. Crews also remain on site at Ingleside, where those cleanup efforts continue," the company said in a statement.

"And we will continue those efforts until people get bored and stop paying attention. At which point you're farked."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

packingheat: bucket_pup: "Christie"?

yeah, her corpus is WAY better


Fark is NOT your personal erotic zone......
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pfft.  That's only 1/15000th of a Deepwater Horizon.  Try harder Texas!
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

packingheat: bucket_pup: "Christie"?

yeah, her corpus is WAY better


No, it's not......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No oil company has ever reported a spill without deliberately under estimating the amount by a factor 10 or more.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Flint Hills is Koch.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Think of all the lost money.  So sad.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey grab some buckets and you can get all the free oil.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So far Flint Hills has not determined the cause of the spill, saying that it's still under investigation.

Guessing it's known, just not public.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how, but the metric system is probably to blame for this.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.