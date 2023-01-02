 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   More proof than ever that Loch Ness Monster Nessie was alive and well in 2022. Well blurry at least   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
    Loch Ness Monster, Loch Ness, Loch Ness Monster sightings, Cryptozoology  
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
unless they asked to lend tree fiddy off you, then it was an imposter
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I had a productive cough last week and hacked up some spit that looked like FSM. More proof his noodly self is real.
 
zimmerit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think Bigfoot the Loch Ness monster is blurry. That's the problem.
 
nytmare
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They should all return their phones, their cameras are not living up to advertising
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fun fact: there's no such thing as the Loch Ness monster. Most cryptids are actually diseased animals. Mothman was probably a pissed-off owl.

Funner fact: the biomes of Earth, the abyssal ocean, the solar system and outer space are full of fascinating things that aren't mistaken or made up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who hasn't been a little blurry (in this economy, during these trying times, etc... add whatever's appropriate for you and your loved ones)
 
