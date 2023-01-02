 Skip to content
(Local 12 Cincinnati)   No, no, take the clothing OFF the body before dropping it in the donation bin. The clothing. Dropping the clothing in the donation bin   (local12.com) divider line
AuralArgument
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Where to donate the body though?

I'm sure some scientists can't afford to buy their own bodies.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, so how'd you become some kind of expert on it, huh Subby?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Where to donate the body though?

I'm sure some scientists can't afford to buy their own bodies.


Lonely ghosts could always use one since they ain't got nobody.
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Unfortunately, it appears the body has possibly been there for months," Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said. "It was badly decomposed and mostly skeletal."

I think we can safely say that whoever did this knew the bin was never checked.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The body has been there for months?  They just never check those donation boxes?
 
