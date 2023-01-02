 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   North Korea fires No. 2 military official. He is expected to land somewhere in the Sea of Japan   (sg.news.yahoo.com) divider line
6
    More: Interesting, North Korea, Kim Jong-il, Pak Jong Chon, Kim Il-sung, South Korea, new intercontinental ballistic missiles, Pak's replacement, Korean War  
•       •       •

74 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2023 at 11:05 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how the media acts like it's vitally important to tell us that Ye is 'missing?'[1][2][3]

Maybe he's in North Korea?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mistahtom: You know how the media acts like it's vitally important to tell us that Ye is 'missing?'[1][2][3]

Maybe he's in North Korea?


The media might like to know how many pieces he's in.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Someone didn't kiss the pudgy ass with both lips?
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe he is being canonized?
 
Huntceet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Possibly a little too ambitious.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kim Jong Un's strategy of peace through intercontinental missiles is a huge waste of resources if the goal is to protect the North.

All he really needs to do is improve short and mid range rockets that can hit Seoul and Japan reliably. That prevents any move by its "enemies" and saves a ton of money in the process.

The only real benefit to developing and improving its ICBM arsenal is to sell to other pariah states, and oh...
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.