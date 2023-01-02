 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Main library in Boulder, CO to finally reopen after patrons get too involved in the meth collection   (npr.org) divider line
14
    More: Murica, Colorado, MDMA, levels of methamphetamine, Methamphetamine, affected employees, University of Colorado at Boulder, test results, main library  
•       •       •

726 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2023 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How else can you get through War and Peace?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proposed Solution? Close all the libraries. Solves the meth, drag and woke problems all at the same time.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: Solves the meth, drag and woke problems all at the same time.


Dammit, I thought you were talking about aerodynamics.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's the Dewey code for meth? Dewey know?
 
danielem1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Libraries could just turn into a chuck e cheese style fortress. Only people with kids can go in. I know that will only reduce the meth use problem instead of eliminate it, but at least the kids will be somewhere safe when their parents pass out in the bathrooms, instead of strapped in car seats out in the cold.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why don't homeless people go to the hundreds of other places with indoor heating that you can safely loiter in for free?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: What's the Dewey code for meth? Dewey know?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

LC BIATCHES!!!
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

danielem1: Libraries could just turn into a chuck e cheese style fortress. Only people with kids can go in. I know that will only reduce the meth use problem instead of eliminate it, but at least the kids will be somewhere safe when their parents pass out in the bathrooms, instead of strapped in car seats out in the cold.


You DO know that people of all ages can read right?

/It's what you're doing right now.
//I've never seen a drag queen in any library I've been to.
///I'm a vampire drag queen, I can't even see myself in mirrors.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wouldn't really call the people causing the meth problem there "patrons," unless we're considering the building enclosure itself to be a "service."
 
thesharkman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: What's the Dewey code for meth? Dewey know?


I'm surprised it's still called the Dewey Decimal System given how he treated people.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Why don't homeless people go to the hundreds of other places with indoor heating that you can safely loiter in for free?


I don't think anyone (or at least, very few people) has a problem with homeless people. People have problems with the things homeless people seem to do at a rate that is drastically higher than the general population.

I mean, even homeless people don't want to be around other homeless people...

I think this is more generally the case with people, is that you hear a lot of terrible things about shelters, that shelters are dangerous places, that they're full of drugs and drug dealers, that people will steal your shoes, and there's bedbugs and body lice.

And yeah, unfortunately a lot of those things are true.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: Madman drummers bummers: What's the Dewey code for meth? Dewey know?

[i.pinimg.com image 294x453]
LC BIATCHES!!!


UDC!

/has never had to use any of them professionally
//but still has no idea where to file a book on the history of German trains in Dewey
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: odinsposse: Why don't homeless people go to the hundreds of other places with indoor heating that you can safely loiter in for free?

I don't think anyone (or at least, very few people) has a problem with homeless people. People have problems with the things homeless people seem to do at a rate that is drastically higher than the general population.

I mean, even homeless people don't want to be around other homeless people...

I think this is more generally the case with people, is that you hear a lot of terrible things about shelters, that shelters are dangerous places, that they're full of drugs and drug dealers, that people will steal your shoes, and there's bedbugs and body lice.

And yeah, unfortunately a lot of those things are true.


Think it's important to distinguish between people who are legitimately down on their luck, and the people with severe drug and/or mental health issues who are more or less homeless as a lifestyle. At least when I used to live in Boulder, the people hanging out at the main library, the parks and path area nearby, the bandshell, etc., tended to visibly belong to the latter group. Sounds like not much has changed.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.