(Slate)   Trope-based book recommendations are the new trend on TikTok, and they're every bit as stupid as you'd imagine   (slate.com)
33
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From my limited experience, the TikTok brain has an aversion to deep, sustained reading.
 
ShutterGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the same #OwnVoices debacle?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone, please, get an editor for Sarah J. Maas? Her books could be great...if she had an editor.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"TikTok, recommend me something offensive to hate-read."
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still (probably) a better book (recommendation) than Twilight.
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one's talking about the tropes they like? I'm a sucker for fish-out-of-water, starting with The Prince and the Pauper when I was a kid. Also A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So someone noticed that people look for books with certain themes, and started writing books specifically on those themes?

This is just the book form of sharknado.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: From my limited experience, the TikTok brain has an aversion to deep, sustained reading.


A suspiciously specific denial if I've ever heard one.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think there's much overlap between people on Tik Tok and people who read books that don't have pictures in them.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As TikTok trends go, this one is okay, it does not tell people to do illegal or dangerous things.

In any case, I know that sometime I like a book so much that I'm likely to prefer something similar for my next read, I do not care if it's a trope or not.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL;DR version: Old people yell at Tik-Tok.

The writer has apparently never glanced at the back of a paperback before.  One can get a pretty good idea of what tropes are going to be used just by the blurb.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: So someone noticed that people look for books with certain themes, and started writing books specifically on those themes?

This is just the book form of sharknado.


Chuck Tingle Thread?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: So someone noticed came up with the idea that people look for books with certain themes, and started writing books specifically on those themes?

This is just the book form of sharknado.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the reverse side of paperbacks an in the dust covers of hardbacks are these things called synopses. They take a minute to read at most. #notalifehack
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: TL;DR version: Old people yell at Tik-Tok.

The writer has apparently never glanced at the back of a paperback before.  One can get a pretty good idea of what tropes are going to be used just by the blurb.


There's a classification system used by bookstores that's often printed on either the spine or one of the corners on the back, so you don't even need to bother reading the blurb for general categories.

/managed the book donations at my local library branch
//one of the librarians refused to believe there was a category called 'Amish romance'
///also historical romance, urban romance, paranormal romance, etc
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whoever invents the first decent recommendation algorithm will rule the world.

as it stands now, i actually hesitate to look for things on Amazon, YouTube, etc. because I know anything i type into a search box will cause their suggestion algorithms to assume that's my new favorite thing in the whole world.

it's like a grandmother who hears in passing that you like dinosaurs when you're ten, and then only buys you dinosaur stuff at Christmas for the rest of her life.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: Oneiros: So someone noticed that people look for books with certain themes, and started writing books specifically on those themes?

This is just the book form of sharknado.

Chuck Tingle Thread?


"The Chuck Tingle oeuvre is reliable in that no matter the setup, sooner or later someone will get pounded in the butt." --New York Times Book Review
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

InfoFreako: "TikTok, recommend me something offensive to hate-read."


It's also a good reason to stay away from these books.  I've reviewed thousands of fantasy books on Amazon.  If they had some kind of sort button, a good percentage of my reviews would have some sort of complaining about trope unoriginality nonsense.  "Oh, how original, the princess got kidnapped and rescued in four chapters in a row?  How will she possibly decide between team faerie, team werewolf and team vampire?!"

Maybe I should monetize my one star reviews on Tik Tok or Youtube?!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
meh, I'll wait for the movie trailer version of the book
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cleek: whoever invents the first decent recommendation algorithm will rule the world.

as it stands now, i actually hesitate to look for things on Amazon, YouTube, etc. because I know anything i type into a search box will cause their suggestion algorithms to assume that's my new favorite thing in the whole world.

it's like a grandmother who hears in passing that you like dinosaurs when you're ten, and then only buys you dinosaur stuff at Christmas for the rest of her life.


In sheer absurdity, aliexpress.com has by far the most hilarious and out-there recommendations system I've ever encountered.

"Because you looked at kitchen rubber gloves here's 8 pages of hard core sex toys and tools."
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LaViergeNoire: No one's talking about the tropes they like? I'm a sucker for fish-out-of-water, starting with The Prince and the Pauper when I was a kid. Also A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court.


Not a trope, but I'm a sucker for space opera. I think some of the narrower genres are essentially trope packets.
 
bisi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cleek: whoever invents the first decent recommendation algorithm will rule the world.

as it stands now, i actually hesitate to look for things on Amazon, YouTube, etc. because I know anything i type into a search box will cause their suggestion algorithms to assume that's my new favorite thing in the whole world.

it's like a grandmother who hears in passing that you like dinosaurs when you're ten, and then only buys you dinosaur stuff at Christmas for the rest of her life.


When You Need A YouTube Video To Fix Something
Youtube d8fJPvXyfc0
 
electricjebus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

talkertopc: As TikTok trends go, this one is okay, it does not tell people to do illegal or dangerous things.

In any case, I know that sometime I like a book so much that I'm likely to prefer something similar for my next read, I do not care if it's a trope or not.


I kinda like the ones that tell people to do something dangerous... sometimes the gene pool needs a little chlorine.
 
skyotter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I get reading and viewing suggestions from  TV Tropes all the time.

I presume TikTok is the stupid part, and not the tropes.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cleek: whoever invents the first decent recommendation algorithm will rule the world.

as it stands now, i actually hesitate to look for things on Amazon, YouTube, etc. because I know anything i type into a search box will cause their suggestion algorithms to assume that's my new favorite thing in the whole world.

it's like a grandmother who hears in passing that you like dinosaurs when you're ten, and then only buys you dinosaur stuff at Christmas for the rest of her life.


Not to go all in on the trope but yes. They will.

Because the same predictive/personality analysis AI or whatchamacallit, adaptively heuristic learning algorithm or whatever, that can make good personalized predictions for everyone will also be useful in many other kinds of cases. Some maybe not so obvious at first glance.

But CamAnalDr. Frankenstein's monster is loose for real. "Four thousand data points on every American" was ages ago; seems quaint and vague in comparison to what that data set must look like today.
 
cleek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bisi: cleek: whoever invents the first decent recommendation algorithm will rule the world.

as it stands now, i actually hesitate to look for things on Amazon, YouTube, etc. because I know anything i type into a search box will cause their suggestion algorithms to assume that's my new favorite thing in the whole world.

it's like a grandmother who hears in passing that you like dinosaurs when you're ten, and then only buys you dinosaur stuff at Christmas for the rest of her life.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/d8fJPvXyfc0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


yeah. that's pretty much perfect.

i wonder what YouTube will think about me watching that...
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cleek: bisi: cleek: whoever invents the first decent recommendation algorithm will rule the world.

as it stands now, i actually hesitate to look for things on Amazon, YouTube, etc. because I know anything i type into a search box will cause their suggestion algorithms to assume that's my new favorite thing in the whole world.

it's like a grandmother who hears in passing that you like dinosaurs when you're ten, and then only buys you dinosaur stuff at Christmas for the rest of her life.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/d8fJPvXyfc0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

yeah. that's pretty much perfect.

i wonder what YouTube will think about me watching that...


That you're into Canadians comedians with two first names that's all.

/that guy's movie pitch series is typically quite good
//his 'first person to ever do X' no so much
 
Crazy Talk Al
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bisi: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/d8fJPvXyfc0]


Ryan George is the answer to every problem in life.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tiktok is getting desperate. Too many folks going off-script.  They have to resort to books to program people with more delusions.
 
bisi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: cleek: bisi: cleek: whoever invents the first decent recommendation algorithm will rule the world.

as it stands now, i actually hesitate to look for things on Amazon, YouTube, etc. because I know anything i type into a search box will cause their suggestion algorithms to assume that's my new favorite thing in the whole world.

it's like a grandmother who hears in passing that you like dinosaurs when you're ten, and then only buys you dinosaur stuff at Christmas for the rest of her life.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/d8fJPvXyfc0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

yeah. that's pretty much perfect.

i wonder what YouTube will think about me watching that...

That you're into Canadians comedians with two first names that's all.


Yeah, 50% Canadian comedians with two first names and 50% videos you have already watched, that is your life now.
 
Crazy Talk Al
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Qellaqan:
Not a trope, but I'm a sucker for space opera. I think some of the narrower genres are essentially trope packets.

Have you read any of the stuff by Terry Maggert? He's supposed to be pretty good with space opera.

I have a weakness for talking animals, thus I end up running into a lot of horrible, self-published furry books. All without the help of TikTok and its tropes.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bisi: BumpInTheNight: cleek: bisi: cleek: whoever invents the first decent recommendation algorithm will rule the world.

as it stands now, i actually hesitate to look for things on Amazon, YouTube, etc. because I know anything i type into a search box will cause their suggestion algorithms to assume that's my new favorite thing in the whole world.

it's like a grandmother who hears in passing that you like dinosaurs when you're ten, and then only buys you dinosaur stuff at Christmas for the rest of her life.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/d8fJPvXyfc0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

yeah. that's pretty much perfect.

i wonder what YouTube will think about me watching that...

That you're into Canadians comedians with two first names that's all.

Yeah, 50% Canadian comedians with two first names and 50% videos you have already watched, that is your life now.


If I scroll far enough past them I always end up with rows of Graham Norton Show clips, and I'm okay with that.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Oneiros: To Wish Impossible Things: TL;DR version: Old people yell at Tik-Tok.

The writer has apparently never glanced at the back of a paperback before.  One can get a pretty good idea of what tropes are going to be used just by the blurb.

There's a classification system used by bookstores that's often printed on either the spine or one of the corners on the back, so you don't even need to bother reading the blurb for general categories.

/managed the book donations at my local library branch
//one of the librarians refused to believe there was a category called 'Amish romance'
///also historical romance, urban romance, paranormal romance, etc


Pennsylvania-Dutch rudder?
 
