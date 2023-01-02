 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Thoughtful husband tops up the gas tank so his wife won't have to; is rewarded by instant karma
18
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How will she thank him?  Curious minds want to know.
 
Magnus Eisengrim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Couldn't he have just dipped into the pot of gold he keeps at the end of a rainbow?
 
marckx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fifty thou a year will buy a lot of beer

Still, unusual to choose the annuity, but hey, a good thing
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is a direct continuation of the previous thread.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: How will she thank him?  Curious minds want to know.


By getting divorced.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Karma can be a cruel, cold-hearted mistress...but can be as kind as an angel when merited.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

marckx: Fifty thou a year will buy a lot of beer

Still, unusual to choose the annuity, but hey, a good thing


I'm a bit surprised that even a prize this "small" has the "jackpot/annuity" shenanigans. For some of these, I assume the advertised prize is really the prize, but what's the cut-off?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: How will she thank him?  Curious minds want to know.


Butt stuff.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: How will she thank him?  Curious minds want to know.


He probably won't get divorce papers on his birthday
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"... and she said, 'I don't care, just get the hell out!'"
 
fireside68
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Identity Thieves liked this.
 
Fissile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

marckx: Fifty thou a year will buy a lot of beer

Still, unusual to choose the annuity, but hey, a good thing


He probably knows he can't trust himself (or his wife can't be trusted) with a windfall.   Good for him for staying grounded.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Kalil chose the annuity option on his prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000 (before taxes).

so by 2040 that'll be enough to buy dinner
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fissile: marckx: Fifty thou a year will buy a lot of beer

Still, unusual to choose the annuity, but hey, a good thing

He probably knows he can't trust himself (or his wife can't be trusted) with a windfall.   Good for him for staying grounded.


I would think that in a divorce, the total amount would have to be split 50/50 whereas the annuity option would count as income.

My point being, alimony (up here, at least) depends upon each partner's income, so if his wife makes $60k a year and this dude decides to become a basket weaver whose only income is that $50k a year from the lottery he would never pay her a dime.

/I think.
//I've only recently become an armchair expert on this shiat due to personal circumstances.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: How will she thank him?  Curious minds want to know.


Depends whether he will share the winning ticket with her.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If I won that, after taxes the lump sum MIGHT buy a house that doesn't suck, or could get a house that needs work and hopefully cover what needs to be done to it. But then I could at least set aside the former rent money for taxes and more repairs.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Between the wife and the government. He'll be able to buy a short beer.
 
