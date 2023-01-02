 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Senior Putin ally now looking at certain death after turning the screws on Russian leader by putting the blame on Kremlin for Ukraine invasion (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the over/under on these Putin war orchestrators faking their deaths?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, what's with these long ass headlines? Are people getting paid by the word?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's about to fall down a flight of stairs, into an open elevator shaft onto a pile of bullets?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A few more days until orthodox Christmas
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The Kyiv regime struck with six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system"

lol... any opportunity to deflect from how mortified they are that lowly Ukraine is beating their military like a rented mule.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Putin under pressure as missile strike kills 63 Russian troops in major boost for Ukraine.

Given that Russian propaganda downplays Ukrainian success in this war by factors of 10 I think we can take that headline as confirmation that initial reports of 600 Russian troops being killed in that strike were pretty close to the truth.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If I were this guy, I'd move into a first-floor apartment with no windows. Just sayin'.

"He died when his gas stove exploded."

"He didn't have a gas stove."

"It was installed for him as a gift."
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't stand near any windows.  Russians tend to fall out of windows quite often
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well maybe they are not scared of him anymore.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd be so cautious of windows I'd use a Mac.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: If I were this guy, I'd move into a first-floor apartment with no windows. Just sayin'.

"He died when his gas stove exploded."

"He didn't have a gas stove."

"It was installed for him as a gift."


Russian windows strike without warning.  It's a real pain.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "The Kyiv regime struck with six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system"

lol... any opportunity to deflect from how mortified they are that lowly Ukraine is beating their military like a rented mule.


They have a point.  All the resolve int the world don't mean much if you're fighting tanks with pointed sticks.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: Russian windows strike without warning.  It's a real pain. pane.


FTFY.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I'd be so cautious of windows I'd use a Mac.


I think they use Linux.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
See also: Defenestration, Noun (formal)
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: BigNumber12: "The Kyiv regime struck with six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system"

lol... any opportunity to deflect from how mortified they are that lowly Ukraine is beating their military like a rented mule.

They have a point.  All the resolve int the world don't mean much if you're fighting tanks with pointed sticks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: BigNumber12: "The Kyiv regime struck with six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system"

lol... any opportunity to deflect from how mortified they are that lowly Ukraine is beating their military like a rented mule.

They have a point.  All the resolve int the world don't mean much if you're fighting tanks with pointed sticks.


The soldier driving the tank has to sleep at some point.  That's when you stab him with the pointed stick.  The tanks also have to be maintained, they have not been.

NATO weapons are great, but they don't win wars, people do.  There's no such thing as a dangerous weapon.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: Tannhauser: Russian windows strike without warning.  It's a real pain. pane.

FTFY.


It was a good drive but I bogied on the hole.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Over/under on this person's expiration date is this Thursday, Jan 5th.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: Pfighting Polish: If I were this guy, I'd move into a first-floor apartment with no windows. Just sayin'.

"He died when his gas stove exploded."

"He didn't have a gas stove."

"It was installed for him as a gift."

Russian windows strike without warning.  It's a real pain.


The windows aren't the problem. It's the russian gravity that'll get ya.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: AcneVulgaris: BigNumber12: "The Kyiv regime struck with six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system"

lol... any opportunity to deflect from how mortified they are that lowly Ukraine is beating their military like a rented mule.

They have a point.  All the resolve int the world don't mean much if you're fighting tanks with pointed sticks.

[Fark user image 360x290] [View Full Size image _x_]


"Perfectly balanced."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Señor Putin

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just a bit of careless smoking conducted near a faulty window. Nothing out of the ordinary. Really, pinky-swears, cross-my-heart and hope to fake-my-own-death.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: Pfighting Polish: If I were this guy, I'd move into a first-floor apartment with no windows. Just sayin'.

"He died when his gas stove exploded."

"He didn't have a gas stove."

"It was installed for him as a gift."

Russian windows strike without warning.  It's a real pain.


I've sashed a mullion times for people to not jamb stupid puns into comments and they sill keep doing it.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: BigNumber12: "The Kyiv regime struck with six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system"

lol... any opportunity to deflect from how mortified they are that lowly Ukraine is beating their military like a rented mule.

They have a point.  All the resolve int the world don't mean much if you're fighting tanks with pointed sticks.


Which is why it's important to learn how.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: Putin under pressure as missile strike kills 63 Russian troops in major boost for Ukraine.

Given that Russian propaganda downplays Ukrainian success in this war by factors of 10 I think we can take that headline as confirmation that initial reports of 600 Russian troops being killed in that strike were pretty close to the truth.


They probably don't think Soylent Red are people
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Señor Putin

[Fark user image 512x512]


Liam Neeson will play him in Taken: The Fall of Putin.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: Putin under pressure as missile strike kills 63 Russian troops in major boost for Ukraine.

Given that Russian propaganda downplays Ukrainian success in this war by factors of 10 I think we can take that headline as confirmation that initial reports of 600 Russian troops being killed in that strike were pretty close to the truth.


I hope so. I was promised 600 dead orcs. Now I'm told it was only 63. On the bright side, even if that is the accurate number today I've no doubt the Ukrainian military will deliver the rest soon enough.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: Putin under pressure as missile strike kills 63 Russian troops in major boost for Ukraine.

Given that Russian propaganda downplays Ukrainian success in this war by factors of 10 I think we can take that headline as confirmation that initial reports of 600 Russian troops being killed in that strike were pretty close to the truth.


.

Real estimates vary between 350 and 600+, several Russian sources have it at "hundreds+" to around 400.

The story goes like this:

On New Years Eve, a Russian battalion gathered, all together, in regular artillery range of Ukrainian forces, in a large building. A concrete building of modern construction. The kind that tends to pancake under certain stresses.

There, the leaders gathered, with about 600 troops, cozy on top of their dump of ammunition.

Just past the stroke of midnight, when everyone's phones were beaming their locations as they sent selfies home over Ukrainian cel networks, some sort of precision artillery munition arrived.

Did the Ukrainians know that there were literally tons of ammo in the basement and so a single 155 would do? Or like some suggest, was it a juicy enough target for one of the last of their Tochka missiles?

We don't know yet, but the building is gone. The before and after pictures are dramatic. Locals report secondaries, or one large secondary explosion, but if all went up, or down, quickly, no one got out.

.
 
Summoner101
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mugato: Geez, what's with these long ass headlines? Are people getting paid by the word?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
