 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   New Covid strain quietly pops up, could be 'worst variant in the world' and it's wreaking havoc in the US and UK right now. Panic? Sure why not   (news.com.au) divider line
12
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

505 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2023 at 9:26 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We're fucked.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hard to panic when I've been in a state of panic since 2016.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, for what it's worth...

My wife and I live in an apartment building in Queens, NYC. Had covid in the first wave, spring 2020.  J&J vaccine, Moderna booster, and Pfizer bivalent booster in September.  I work from home, she's disabled and spends most of her time at home.  We have no kids.  Since early December, if we've been in public places indoors, we've been masked with KN-95s... and it hasn't been too frequently that we've been out.  We still both got covid right before Christmas this year, with early symptoms for me (in the form of a mild sore throat that wouldn't go away) starting in mid-December.  I tested negative in mid-December, though, so I assumed it was some other thing since a sore throat could be anything.

In terms of severity this wasn't as bad as when we got it in 2020.  This was way more sinus and sore throat, with moderate coughing.  The fatigue and brain fog are part of it as well.  In 2020 I lost my sense of taste and thought my lungs were filling up with concrete. Quite a bit worse.

This is honestly what I expected as the most likely scenario.  I didn't think I'd be able to avoid getting covid again, but I hoped the booster would help keep me out of the hospital.  And thus far that's been the case.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have had COVID 3 times whoooooo cares
 
ShutterGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just tested positive for Covid, not getting a kick. So far, the flu was worse. I hope this passes soon.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Listen, I believe in science, but please stop saying each new variant is the worst thing to happen to mankind since the black death.  It doesn't help when it's just a variant and just gives the morons more fuel to their fire.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I still have not gotten Covid a single time. I've got all of my shots and got an additional booster in December.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mimekiller: I have had COVID 3 times whoooooo cares


It's possible you're just getting the same virus reactivated.

Anyway, fully vacced and wear n95s most places. Never had it. I've been lucky It's gone thru my work place several time. A few people are up to 3 times.

Getting my second flu shot later today.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuhayes2010: Listen, I believe in science, but please stop saying each new variant is the worst thing to happen to mankind since the black death.  It doesn't help when it's just a variant and just gives the morons more fuel to their fire.


But...the clicks. The "We're all doomed" headlines generate more clicks.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mimekiller: I have had COVID 3 times whoooooo cares


True.  I don't really care that you've had covid 3 times.   Unfortunately, the crisis isn't just about you.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mimekiller: I have had COVID 3 times whoooooo cares


The families and loved ones of the more than 6,000,000 people killed by COVID probably care.
 
goatbroken
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*Quietly* popped up because the CDC is a complete failure and didn't warn us about it until information leaked about it on twitter by Eric Feigl-Ding. They've known about it for weeks if not a month or two.

It's no coincidence that it was then announced we'll be testing passengers on flights from China because of "concern over new variants."

Remember how outraged people were when Trump did that? Why would Biden's administration do it now, then? Probably because they'd like people to believe this new variant came from China and they'll be able to say, "Hey we tried to stop it." when the reality is they're letting it rip in the US.

If you don't believe any of this is possible, then congratulations - you've been gaslit or you're simply blinded of your hatred of Trump. Hating Trump is great - just don't let yourself be blind to the failures of the current administration, because that's what they're counting on.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.