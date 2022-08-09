 Skip to content
(Guardian) Day 313 of WW3: Mixed reports after Ukraine shells Orc-controlled city of Makiivka. Either (per Ukr) "hundreds" or (per Orcs) "unknown #" of soldiers killed after a military HQ was hiat. Hmm... who to believe? It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion
    Ukraine, Ukrainian language, Military, Russia, Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne, Donetsk region, Kiev, Russian air defence systems  
112 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Jan 2023 at 8:00 AM



Harlee
3 hours ago  
LOL, headline is filterpwnd.

Well, I guess that HQ is, in fact, in deep shiat. No, I'm not spending a swear jar ding on this.

/Stats and graphs coming soon.
 
Harlee
3 hours ago  
Damn, look at the runaway 7-day RA for troops. Any thoughts on it reaching a thousand?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How festive!

/up early to hunt G700 replacement, the Logitech double click gremlin finally strikes after four great years
 
Harlee
2 hours ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 360x349]

How festive!

/up early to hunt G700 replacement, the Logitech double click gremlin finally strikes after four great years


I wonder what tomorrow's kill-count will be?
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
January 2nd

Night attack on Kiev:

During the air alert over the capital, 22 air targets were shot down.

As a result of the night shelling of the capital, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. In the city - emergency power outages. Accordingly, there are de-energized heat supply facilities.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with rockets, kamikaze drones and heavy artillery

Defenders from the Vostok PC shot down an X-59MK2 missile and three kamikaze drones, which were aimed at the energy infrastructure.

In the Kamenskiy district of Dnipro, the wreckage of a downed barrage munition fell on a private enterprise. There was a fire. The fire has already been extinguished.

The Russians shelled the Nikopol district with heavy artillery. Nikopol and manganese were hit four times. More than 20 enemy shells landed in the cities.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
More than 175 occupants were injured on December 31 in Zaporizhia region

Also, 12 units of weapons and military equipment of various types and an enemy ammunition depot were destroyed. Information about the liquidated occupiers is being clarified.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Seven enemy drones were destroyed over Mykolaiv region during the night"Shahed-136".
 
Redh8t
1 hour ago  
Had an opportunity to watch Volodymyr Zelenskyy's New Years message to Ukrainians and the world.
..
He has excelled as a leader. Truly a good man.
Truly a man who loves his country.

Slava Ukraini!!
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
1 hour ago  
hypersonic tungsten balls would make a good band name. I hear they have excellent timing.
 
Harlee
1 hour ago  
A while back, someone wanted to see the a Cruise Missile graph with daily raw numbers added. Here it is, below.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
December 31 was not only a day of hopes for a victorious 2023, but also a day of losses.

Everyone shuddered from the shelling and explosions. Every Ukrainian in every corner of the world. And also from the pain.

Oksana Muzyka died from injuries received as a result of enemy shelling in the Khmelnitsky hospital. The girl was 22 years old. The day before, dozens of people donated blood for Oksana at the blood Donation Center.

We will never forgive you. Eternal memory to the Ukrainians, whose lives were cruelly claimed by the enemy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



It does look pretty safe in those arms..
 
Tr0mBoNe
1 hour ago  
this hunger games reboot sucks. just garbage.

https://twitter.com/jemmaforte/status/1609840658625224704?t=WyCyQdYJgYr1iK4BXR68PA&s=19
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
ver the past day, the Russians fired 71 times at the territory of the Kherson region: there are victims

The enemy hit the peaceful settlements of the region with artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks. As a result of Russian shelling, 1 person was killed, 4 residents of the Kherson region were injured in various degrees of severity.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Russian army launched another terrorist attack on Kherson region

This morning, the Russians attacked the center of Berislav-fired at the city market. At this moment, it is known about 5 wounded. Three people are in serious condition.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Japanese Prime Minister to invite Ukrainian President to G7 summit

In order for Vladimir Zelensky to take part in the summit online, the head of the Japanese government makes adjustments to the schedule and format of the event.

The Japanese publication Nikkei reports that the Japanese Prime Minister is ready to discuss with the leader of Ukraine the problems with food and energy security that have arisen due to the Russian invasion.
 
Harlee
1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: this hunger games reboot sucks. just garbage.

https://twitter.com/jemmaforte/status/1609840658625224704?t=WyCyQdYJgYr1iK4BXR68PA&s=19


Like the comments mentioned, strong 1930's Germany vibes.
 
Unobtanium
53 minutes ago  
Some former U.S. General was on NPR this morning saying he thinks it's possible Ukraine retakes Crimea this year. I hope that turns out to be true.
 
fasahd
45 minutes ago  
Will you folks please try to keep it down! Kim is still trying to sleep. I had a great night. No sex mind you. It was the satisfaction of giving a weary friend a warm place to lay....I pulled in to Nazareth..... So I'm frying potatoes, onions and bacon and trying to pull her out of bed by her nose. I didn't have much of a work load to lay on you this morning. Calm before the storm, I'm thinking.
 
gaslight
34 minutes ago  
Folk:
Early on in this there was some reference I saw to Italy making Russia's artillery tubes and perhaps Italy and Austria their tank barrels. Anyone have a source for this or is my memory playing me false?

Apparently in the post Soviet period the Russians scaled back manufacturing. When they were ready to restart it was thought they could bring in toolsets from Austria and Italy to make spiffy new barrles but because Russians coudn't quite manage it (I am guessing they could not manage the high quality steel either), the Russians elected to just buy the barrels as a stop gap.

Presumably this stopped during Putin's rise to power.

Any of this ring a bell with anyone or is Gaslight talking nonsense as usual?

Side note: A backgrounder on Russian arms production
 
gaslight
28 minutes ago  
Another backgrounder on the problems of manufacturing and Russia's arms production, looking at the calibre of Russian steel and other issues.
 
Oneiros
5 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Hospitalliers, training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros
5 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer atch ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (tell people it's for orthodox christmas if it arrives late... although Ukraine changed to Dec 25):

Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
