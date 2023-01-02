 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Merry Christmas...let's get divorced   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eastenders did it.
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I mean... I'm all for ruining people's Christmas; butt that seems excessive.  Unless it's just the two of you, you're just creating collateral damage.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Congratulations, Melania!
I knew you'd man up at some point!
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We're getting divorced! Quick, call the papers. I feel just like the King.
 
sephjnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Eastenders did it.
[im4.ezgif.com image 480x266] [View Full Size image _x_]


First thing I thought of.
 
buster_v
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Taking back control." If your marriage has turned into a battle for "control" of whatever, then yes please just get divorced.

Theatrics are probably not necessary, but you do you, boo.
 
ssa5
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Moroning: I mean... I'm all for ruining people's Christmas; butt that seems excessive.  Unless it's just the two of you, you're just creating collateral damage.


Even if it is just between 2, that seems like a pretty immature, pathetic, and heartless method. More to inflict damage and pain than anything.

'said clients had spoken of presenting the papers as a means of 'taking back control'.'
'She wanted it to be her present to him. It's about saying "notice me - this is serious".'

Translation - people too immature, stupid, or just worthless to have been in any relationship in the first place. If this is one's method of attention, go back to kindergarten and maybe teacher will treat you like the precious little baby. If this is your method of taking back control, sounds more like someone who should never have any decision making responsibilities, or control in the first place.
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
'She wanted it to be her present to him. It's about saying "notice me - this is serious".'

So, it's a weird control issue, and attention whoring. If you think surprise divorce papers are a solution... I have bad news for you. You are probably a significant part of the problem, if not all of it, because you cannot communicate with your partner at all.

Divorce Papers are something you should arrive at when you both realize it's not working out, and is not reconcilable. Using a holiday or important date as a breakup is something polite people try to avoid, as it can taint the holiday for years to come.

\Exemption for cases like domestic abuse, but this is a "trend", so we are clearly not talking about that.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ssa5: Moroning: I mean... I'm all for ruining people's Christmas; butt that seems excessive.  Unless it's just the two of you, you're just creating collateral damage.

Even if it is just between 2, that seems like a pretty immature, pathetic, and heartless method. More to inflict damage and pain than anything.

'said clients had spoken of presenting the papers as a means of 'taking back control'.'
'She wanted it to be her present to him. It's about saying "notice me - this is serious".'

Translation - people too immature, stupid, or just worthless to have been in any relationship in the first place. If this is one's method of attention, go back to kindergarten and maybe teacher will treat you like the precious little baby. If this is your method of taking back control, sounds more like someone who should never have any decision making responsibilities, or control in the first place.


You deep theorem that patriarchy, boy howdy.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Quantumbunny: 'She wanted it to be her present to him. It's about saying "notice me - this is serious".'

So, it's a weird control issue, and attention whoring. If you think surprise divorce papers are a solution... I have bad news for you. You are probably a significant part of the problem, if not all of it, because you cannot communicate with your partner at all.

Divorce Papers are something you should arrive at when you both realize it's not working out, and is not reconcilable. Using a holiday or important date as a breakup is something polite people try to avoid, as it can taint the holiday for years to come.

\Exemption for cases like domestic abuse, but this is a "trend", so we are clearly not talking about that.


I blame social media.  Everybody wants to be "seen" now.  No one thinks of the future.  Sure, you've tainted the holidays for the person that had papers served.  But now you've ruined the holiday for yourself. People just live in the now.
/never married
//never will be
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Quantumbunny: 'She wanted it to be her present to him. It's about saying "notice me - this is serious".'

So, it's a weird control issue, and attention whoring. If you think surprise divorce papers are a solution... I have bad news for you. You are probably a significant part of the problem, if not all of it, because you cannot communicate with your partner at all.

Divorce Papers are something you should arrive at when you both realize it's not working out, and is not reconcilable. Using a holiday or important date as a breakup is something polite people try to avoid, as it can taint the holiday for years to come.

\Exemption for cases like domestic abuse, but this is a "trend", so we are clearly not talking about that.


If there is abuse, especially physical abuse, why would you want to take the risk of antagonizing then on Christmas or (as mentioned in the article) their birthday?  That would piss me off and I'm a peaceful person.  If there isn't abuse or really flagrant adultery, then you will come off as the bad guy in the marriage by such a petty move. It's not worth it!
 
Creidiki
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Thank you darling, thank you! You read my mind and gave me my heart's desire."
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gotta get those breakups done after Christmas but before Valentine's Day.

Back when I was married, I used that last Christmas as a litmus test to see if there was anything left of our relationship that could be salvaged. I reckon a lot of people do the same; and when the magic of the holidays doesn't fix everything, January is the month they finally call it quits.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Heil. I now doubt the existence of Christmas.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Many years ago, I got divorced. It was amicable (as much as that's possible). My apartment was ready on February 14th. That was beyond my control, but she thought I was moving out on Valentine's Day to hurt her. So I waited a day and moved out on the 15th, even though we didn't speak on the 14th. She's remarried now. Her husband and I became friends. He thinks she's nuts too.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"New trend sees spouses serving papers as presents as a means of 'taking back control' "

Instead of "taking back control", you might want to talk to a therapist instead.
 
Fissile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hermione_Granger: Gotta get those breakups done after Christmas but before Valentine's Day.

Back when I was married, I used that last Christmas as a litmus test to see if there was anything left of our relationship that could be salvaged. I reckon a lot of people do the same; and when the magic of the holidays doesn't fix everything, January is the month they finally call it quits.


The Tonight Show 12/1968 - After the Holidays Judy Garland
Youtube dQImxftiJAo
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's the kind of thing you might applaud when done by an abuse victim, yet also the exact same move you'd expect from an abuser.

Maybe it's not overly healthy to model your behavior on abusers?  I dunno, I guess it depends on the individual  circumstances that we know nothing whatsoever about.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The gift that says "I want to make this as ugly and contentious as I can..."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Many years ago, I got divorced. It was amicable (as much as that's possible). My apartment was ready on February 14th. That was beyond my control, but she thought I was moving out on Valentine's Day to hurt her. So I waited a day and moved out on the 15th, even though we didn't speak on the 14th. She's remarried now. Her husband and I became friends. He thinks she's nuts too.


/Trade secret
They are all mostly nuts.
You'd have to be nuts to push a grapefruit out a lemon hole.
Nevermind People still dying while doing so. Also men are the leading cause of women's death.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Or you can just brag about it on social media so you can get more attention.

One of my friends just got a divorce and posted video of her and her new man making out on FB.  Very classy.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Proving once and for all who is the asshole in the relationship.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My friend is in the middle of a divorce and asked him to sign the papers a few days before Christmas which pissed him off. To be fair, she's been moved out since July. And maybe he should've thought about it before cheating on her like 4 times.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


just need to get rose matafeo's christmas cracker version
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
People are garbage.
 
Fissile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hey Nurse!: Many years ago, I got divorced. It was amicable (as much as that's possible). My apartment was ready on February 14th. That was beyond my control, but she thought I was moving out on Valentine's Day to hurt her. So I waited a day and moved out on the 15th, even though we didn't speak on the 14th. She's remarried now. Her husband and I became friends. He thinks she's nuts too.

/Trade secret
They are all mostly nuts.
You'd have to be nuts to push a grapefruit out a lemon hole.
Nevermind People still dying while doing so. Also men are the leading cause of women's death.


They're all at least a 4 crazy.

The Crazy Hot Matrix
Youtube bbpGkrViOcE
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Creidiki: It's the Daily Heil. I now doubt the existence of Christmas.


If not the existence of Christmas then certainly the magnitude of this "trend," given the Mail's propensity to stir up precisely the kind of reactions witnessed in this thread.
 
