(ABC News)   Winter storm featuring snow, ice, tornadoes expected to hit as many as 16 states this week. Let's hope it fans out and won't dump everything on Buffalo this time   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Southwest has preemptively cancelled all flights from now through Setpember.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foggy, but short sleeve weather here.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nah, the Bengals are going to dump all over Buffalo tonight.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meh...
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What places have been hit with blizzards this year?
Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo...
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's barely a trace of snow here in CNY. Usually we're already up to 45" at this time of year. We may hit 60° (~16°C) tomorrow in Syracuse.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, subby,considering the storm is hiatting "the Intermountain West and Upper Midwest", pretty sure Buffalo is safe this time...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Well, subby,considering the storm is hiatting "the Intermountain West and Upper Midwest", pretty sure Buffalo is safe this time...


The bison are boned, though.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Buffalo is in the unfortunate permanent position of being The Great Lakes beyotch, precipitation-wise.  Due to the Lake-effect, this ain't gonna change.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just a couple of inches in the Rockies. I'd have been happy with triple what we got.
 
