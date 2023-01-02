 Skip to content
(7 News Australia)   Even the helicopters in Australia want to kill you   (7news.com.au) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Helicopters everywhere want to kill people. Those long, massive, rotating blades? Why do you think people crouch down to get to them, even though those things are about 10 feat up?
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: Helicopters everywhere want to kill people. Those long, massive, rotating blades? Why do you think people crouch down to get to them, even though those things are about 10 feat up?


And that's just the start.

Have you ever talked to a helicopter pilot? Or looked one in the eye? They're all insane.

Christ, they sit on the wrong side of the aircraft to fly it! Everyone knows pilots sit on the left. But not rotorheads. Nooooo. They have to sit on the right.

/loves me some bush helicopters
//farking glorious nutbars
///you want me to land there? sure, I can put a toe on it...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michael Bay is in Australia?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe don't put that picture right after the part about people getting some minor cuts.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, the wings are going significantly faster than the fuselage...  What do you expect?  Also, how come the pilot has to wear a helmet but I don't?
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a non-zero chance that the 10,000 small pieces of one helicopter all hovering in formation could pass cleanly through the 10,000 pieces of the other helicopter with no conflict.

Not likely. But non-zero. This group just came up unlucky.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's tourist helicopters. They aparently have a few places on the 'strip' on the Gold Coast "think panama city Florida but with more sharks, jellyfish, and more or less the same red-necks.

Frankly, I'm suprised this hasn't happened in Orlando or Vegas yet. more often. https://www.wesh.com/article/3-people-killed-in-orlando-helicopter-crash-identified/4441048
 
fark account name
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Michael Bay John Landis is in Australia?


FTFY
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: [Fark user image 540x675]


That guy is on the left. In a helicopter. He is a passenger.

OF COURSE HE'S SCARED.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GrendelMk1: YouPeopleAreCrazy: [Fark user image 540x675]

That guy is on the left. In a helicopter. He is a passenger.

OF COURSE HE'S SCARED.


Looks to me like they're on the right
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: GrendelMk1: YouPeopleAreCrazy: [Fark user image 540x675]

That guy is on the left. In a helicopter. He is a passenger.

OF COURSE HE'S SCARED.

Looks to me like they're on the right


I looked again, and I think you're right, they're looking out the right side, not the front. My bad.

/right
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I looked into adding a helicopter rating so Idybe even more of a pilot. Training starts at $600 hour
 
