(Yahoo)   "A brother and sister had to stop 6 times in 1 day to charge their rented Tesla in cold weather because the battery drained so quickly"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe the Tesla isn't designed for a road trip?
Maybe the Tesla isn't designed for use in sub zero weather where you're going to be running the heater non-stop?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Maybe the Tesla isn't designed for a road trip?
Maybe the Tesla isn't designed for use in sub zero weather where you're going to be running the heater non-stop?


No no no, I've been assured by our resident Elon fanbois that a Tesla - any electric vehicle - isn't any worse in arctic conditions, and I'm a liar for saying that the military and university in Alaska are studying how to make batteries that can handle it.  Because apparently the fact that there are electric cars in Norway proves this cannot be at all possible.

Or something.

Let's see what they have to say about this one.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How will the snowflakes ever survive the cold?

We need to increase global warming so the electric cars can save the planet
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: BizarreMan: Maybe the Tesla isn't designed for a road trip?
Maybe the Tesla isn't designed for use in sub zero weather where you're going to be running the heater non-stop?

No no no, I've been assured by our resident Elon fanbois that a Tesla - any electric vehicle - isn't any worse in arctic conditions, and I'm a liar for saying that the military and university in Alaska are studying how to make batteries that can handle it.  Because apparently the fact that there are electric cars in Norway proves this cannot be at all possible.

Or something.

Let's see what they have to say about this one.


Sorry, my bad.  I retract my questions.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Like that headline. Going to really scrub out the headline reacters from the people who click articles.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Guess I'll be holding onto my internal combustion engine vehicles for a while.
 
