(Chicago Trib)   Chicago is not as murdery lately   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
    Police, Chicago Police Department, Police brutality, police accountability, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown, two-year spike, City Council, last quarter century  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For the record that's an Obvious tag the size of Jupiter.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: For the record that's an Obvious tag the size of Jupiter.


The paywall is bigger.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, they're down to two a day.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hurray, the lazy cops have been less lazy?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I blame the crime-loving Biden administration. Pfft, liberals, amirite?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
too cold to kill ppl right now
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just saw this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is it because they got to reset their Murders This Year sign?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
they moved to some shiathole town in Arkansas.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Come on Chicago. If you don't step up your game, Newark is gonna best you
 
