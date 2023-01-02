 Skip to content
(Pro Football Talk)   MNF game suspended due to horrific injury - live game discussion thread
666
posted to Main » and Sports » on 02 Jan 2023 at 9:35 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
This one will actually be fun.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kdawg7736: This one will actually be fun.


Heck yeah, both are great teams.

And I just noticed they came out with the times for next weeks games.  Seattle plays at 4:25 et, Lions play at 8:20 et.  So, by the time the Lions game start they'll know if they're eliminated or will be able to move on by beating Green Bay.

I think if Green Bay wins they move on whether Seattle wins or loses.
 
Quivering Moist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Klippoklondike: kdawg7736: This one will actually be fun.

Heck yeah, both are great teams.

And I just noticed they came out with the times for next weeks games.  Seattle plays at 4:25 et, Lions play at 8:20 et.  So, by the time the Lions game start they'll know if they're eliminated or will be able to move on by beating Green Bay.

I think if Green Bay wins they move on whether Seattle wins or loses.


Yea, but you just *know* that Campbell will have them all het up and playing spoiler, regardless

"The NFL set up it's entire week 18 to give A A Ron Rodgers a nationally televised win to get into the playoffs. AGAIN. At OUR expense" all week long. They are gonna be foaming at the mouth at kickoff (metaphorically speaking, of course) no matter what, especially considering they beat us once already this year and we're both 8-8
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not sure why they made the schedule next week for KC and Buffalo.

If Buffalo loses tonight, and KC wins on Saturday, then Buffalo won't have much to play for on Sunday. Maybe they win because they hope maybe Cincinnati loses. But the difference between the two and three seed is vastly different than between one and two. Buffalo may just say, "You know what? Let's just rest up. We have a home game next week and we'll figure it out from there."

At least I hope that's what happens.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My favorite chaos scenario for week 18 has the Titans beating the Jags on Saturday, winning the division at 8-9. Then on Sunday, the Pats, Dolphins, and Steelers all lose, and the Jags take the wildcard spot on tiebreakers at 8-9.

That would be bonkers.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Klippoklondike: I think if Green Bay wins they move on whether Seattle wins or loses


Yes.
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sportsstop.tv
 
Quivering Moist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those that were in last night's SNF thread:

I did out in a FarkBack today about the quote bug, complete with examples, a writeup and screencaps

We'll see if/when they get back to me or get it fixed. I'll holla if/when I hear anything
 
Quivering Moist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quivering Moist: For those that were in last night's SNF thread:

I did out in a FarkBack today about the quote bug, complete with examples, a writeup and screencaps

We'll see if/when they get back to me or get it fixed. I'll holla if/when I hear anything


PUT

I PUT in a FarkBack

*sigh*
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to delay kick-off until the Rose Bowl is done?
 
eddievercetti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeathenHealer: Are they going to delay kick-off until the Rose Bowl is done?


Possiblye
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddievercetti: HeathenHealer: Are they going to delay kick-off until the Rose Bowl is done?

Possiblye


Oh I just saw it's a 7:30 kick-off. They should be fine.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeathenHealer: Are they going to delay kick-off until the Rose Bowl is done?


Not with the game on ABC as well
 
eddievercetti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WKRP in Cincinnati: The Complete Series (1978) Opening Sequence
Youtube YQvCNLIVydM
 
Quivering Moist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NFLBite seems down. Sad trombone

Seeing if ABC7 out of NYC will have it. Can stream from USTVGO...no idea how trustworthy this site is though. I'd recommend not using an unprotected PC to view, and only using linux or andriod to do so for safety
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quivering Moist: For those that were in last night's SNF thread:

I did out in a FarkBack today about the quote bug, complete with examples, a writeup and screencaps

We'll see if/when they get back to me or get it fixed. I'll holla if/when I hear anything


Usually you have to pay extra for that.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there any words that rhyme with Joe Buck?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is gonna be an interesting one in the ol' household, as MarylandGirl and I are playing each other in the finals
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I have Allen, she has Burrows
//Basically comes down to her 3 players vs. my 2 players +20 points
///Either way, we raked in the cash
 
Quivering Moist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Quivering Moist: For those that were in last night's SNF thread:

I did out in a FarkBack today about the quote bug, complete with examples, a writeup and screencaps

We'll see if/when they get back to me or get it fixed. I'll holla if/when I hear anything

Usually you have to pay extra for that.


I'm not shy

Professionals that are skilled in their craft are worth supporting
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starlost: Are there any words that rhyme with Joe Buck?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

seventypercent: starlost: Are there any words that rhyme with Joe Buck?

[Fark user image 850x680]


media.tenor.comView Full Size


Saw your post in the other thread. Gonna be holed up for the next 24 hours. I might run out of booze. Really poor planning on my part.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quivering Moist: NFLBite seems down. Sad trombone

Seeing if ABC7 out of NYC will have it. Can stream from USTVGO...no idea how trustworthy this site is though. I'd recommend not using an unprotected PC to view, and only using linux or andriod to do so for safety


Is it on your local OTA ABC affiliate?
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeathenHealer: seventypercent: starlost: Are there any words that rhyme with Joe Buck?

[Fark user image 850x680]

[media.tenor.com image 220x190] [View Full Size image _x_]

Saw your post in the other thread. Gonna be holed up for the next 24 hours. I might run out of booze. Really poor planning on my part.


Maybe we should invest in one of those St. Bernards that runs from place to place in the snow with the keg of rum around its neck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Cincy winning puts them up to the two seed and drops the Bills from 1 to 3, correct?
 
knbber2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning everyone, hope you are all well. Watching with die hard Bills fan, so go Bengals!
 
knbber2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeathenHealer: So Cincy winning puts them up to the two seed and drops the Bills from 1 to 3, correct?


Yup
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starlost: Are there any words that rhyme with Joe Buck?


Crow f*ck?
 
Quivering Moist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

seventypercent: Quivering Moist: NFLBite seems down. Sad trombone

Seeing if ABC7 out of NYC will have it. Can stream from USTVGO...no idea how trustworthy this site is though. I'd recommend not using an unprotected PC to view, and only using linux or andriod to do so for safety

Is it on your local OTA ABC affiliate?


No idea

I...uh...haven't hooked up the TV, sound system, antenna, etc since I moved in to the new house

(That's the power cord hanging over the front there. I got the head unit for the sound stack unboxed and...onto a shelf. And I got 3 of the 6 speakers in a general proximity of the correct space. Still disconnected, o'course)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Di Atribe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quivering Moist: I did out in a FarkBack today about the quote bug, complete with examples, a writeup and screencaps


What happened?

Oh and HI EVERYONE!

All I need to win my FFB SB is for Tyler Boyd to have the game of his life & for superstar stud Josh Allen to completely & I mean COMPLETELY melt down, like Jake levels.

So... I think it's done. Go Football! I hope everyone has a nice time.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching the end of the Rose Bowl.  Will join you guys when ESPN does.

Hope I don't miss a kickoff return TD or something.
 
Iamos [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size


And thus it begins.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gooooo Bengals.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which team(s) are y'all bandwagoning if your team misses the playoffs?

I'm all in with Detroit
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbber2: Good morning everyone, hope you are all well. Watching with die hard Bills fan, so go Bengals!


Morning knbber2!
 
knbber2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

seventypercent: Quivering Moist: NFLBite seems down. Sad trombone

Seeing if ABC7 out of NYC will have it. Can stream from USTVGO...no idea how trustworthy this site is though. I'd recommend not using an unprotected PC to view, and only using linux or andriod to do so for safety

Is it on your local OTA ABC affiliate?


Hi 70%!
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Early DPI
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bengals win the toss and want the ball.
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's go Buffalo!

/Fark you NFL
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a weak call and why is Troy saying it was good?
 
knbber2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Di Atribe: Quivering Moist: I did out in a FarkBack today about the quote bug, complete with examples, a writeup and screencaps

What happened?

Oh and HI EVERYONE!

All I need to win my FFB SB is for Tyler Boyd to have the game of his life & for superstar stud Josh Allen to completely & I mean COMPLETELY melt down, like Jake levels.

So... I think it's done. Go Football! I hope everyone has a nice time.


Hi Di!
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go Bengals!
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is John Murphy, the voice of the Bills?
 
Quivering Moist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Di Atribe: Quivering Moist: I did out in a FarkBack today about the quote bug, complete with examples, a writeup and screencaps

What happened?

Oh and HI EVERYONE!

All I need to win my FFB SB is for Tyler Boyd to have the game of his life & for superstar stud Josh Allen to completely & I mean COMPLETELY melt down, like Jake levels.

So... I think it's done. Go Football! I hope everyone has a nice time.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size


Found a bug in the Fark quote/ignore stack last night. So I documented it and sent it in to the Peeps That Be Up Top

Short version is: If you have someone ignored, you won't see them reply to anyone. But if a third party quotes the reply inline, you'll see it, even if they're ignored
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Misch: Where is John Murphy, the voice of the Bills?


He has an illness, didn't make the trip.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbber2: Di Atribe: Quivering Moist: I did out in a FarkBack today about the quote bug, complete with examples, a writeup and screencaps

What happened?

Oh and HI EVERYONE!

All I need to win my FFB SB is for Tyler Boyd to have the game of his life & for superstar stud Josh Allen to completely & I mean COMPLETELY melt down, like Jake levels.

So... I think it's done. Go Football! I hope everyone has a nice time.

Hi Di!


Hello knbber and Di!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Taron Johnson goes out they will probably go to a 4-3
 
Di Atribe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeathenHealer: Saw your post in the other thread.


There are other threads!?

/what happened
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quivering Moist: Di Atribe: Quivering Moist: I did out in a FarkBack today about the quote bug, complete with examples, a writeup and screencaps

What happened?

Oh and HI EVERYONE!

All I need to win my FFB SB is for Tyler Boyd to have the game of his life & for superstar stud Josh Allen to completely & I mean COMPLETELY melt down, like Jake levels.

So... I think it's done. Go Football! I hope everyone has a nice time.

[media1.giphy.com image 400x200]

Found a bug in the Fark quote/ignore stack last night. So I documented it and sent it in to the Peeps That Be Up Top

Short version is: If you have someone ignored, you won't see them reply to anyone. But if a third party quotes the reply inline, you'll see it, even if they're ignored


I actually think that's on purpose. Or used to be. There was an option to check to ignore replies to this user
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whopper whopper whopper whopper whopper
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Di Atribe: HeathenHealer: Saw your post in the other thread.

There are other threads!?

/what happened


The college thread!

Hi Di!
 
