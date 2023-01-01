 Skip to content
(CBS News)   I hate Illinois Nazis   (cbsnews.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Headline is one word too long.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"See a Nazi punch a Nazi & all day long you'll have punched a Nazi."

\hoping this slogan gains traction
\\hoping Nazis get put in traction
\\\oblig
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder any Farkers are confused over who to root for; on the one hand, Nazis. On the other hand, people of Abrahamic faith...
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Err... wonder IF any Farkers, even.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crime by someone who wanted to create a perfect headline
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Headline is one word too long.


The Blues Brothers (1980) - I Hate Illinois Nazis
Youtube nu-0HDBJHc8


This was undoubtedly inspired by a well-known court case involving Illinois Nazis.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

0z79: Err... wonder IF any Farkers, even.


Well some Farkers may accidentally the whole thing, so the answer is probably 'yes', 'no', 'lemon flavoured', 'counter-clockwise' or 'possibly maybe'.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wonder how long it'll be before certain FARKers try to convince us this is actually a false flag attack and that such things don't ever happen in America, it's just "liebral lies"
 
ongbok
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Headline is one word too long.


Why do you hate Illinois? And why the indifference to Nazis?
 
0z79
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Wonder how long it'll be before certain FARKers try to convince us this is actually a false flag attack and that such things don't ever happen in America, it's just "liebral lies"


I wonder what the over/under is for "how much Conservatives actually hate Liberals" vs. "How confused and misled Conservatives are."
 
karl2025
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder if this is actually a guy being a Nazi or if he's calling them Nazis because he hates them.
 
