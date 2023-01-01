 Skip to content
Happy New Yea***CARRIER LOST***

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
600 dead Russian troops, estimated.

https://twitter.com/AuggieNorth/status/1609661880527642624?t=HTN3vVQgILM6vCZ4bT1Svw&s=19

Video

https://twitter.com/SmartUACat/status/1609648986570346498?t=R64NXga5R7SQZ9XjIX9Bzw&s=19

Moar Video

https://twitter.com/SmartUACat/status/1609647117303177217?t=5rF1r3EFf2M8fwORg6jLsA&s=19
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
More dead terrorists is a good start to the year.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Christmas is coming early for Ukraine
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(smirk)
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Q: What do you call 600 dead orcs?
A: A good start.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: (smirk)


You rang?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's old tradition

The Little Blue Light (Russian: Голубой огонёк, Goluboy ogonyok) was a popular musical variety show aired on Soviet television since 1962 during various holidays. The name alludes to the light bluish glare of a black-and-white cathode ray tube TV screen as well as some traditional Russian expressions relating to friendly visits: заглянуть на огонек (zaglyanut na ogonyok) - "to drop in on a light", i. e. to visit someone after seeing a light in their window; посидеть у огонька (posidyet' u ogon'ka) - to have a sit by the fire.
 
