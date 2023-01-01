 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Total cost of Covid school closures opposed by anti-vaxxers like the NYPost is $28 trillion. That seems totally believable   (nypost.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
9 hours ago  
You know what isn't believable?  Posting the NY Tabloid.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
9 hours ago  
Anyone that reads the post for anything other than sports, weather and gossip has some serious issues.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
9 hours ago  
The entire U.S. economy is only worth $23 million.

So knowing their number is total nonsense I'd like to know the total economic cost of the virus. Missed work and missed school while infected, hours spent caring for the sick, the non-COVID sick who couldn't get proper timely care, the millions with a new disability who will struggle for years if not the rest of their lives...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
9 hours ago  
$28 trillion (more than the nation's entire GDP) over the remainder of the 21st century.


Oh hell, with all the crypto crap we may not even use money a generation from now, much less almost 80myears from now.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
9 hours ago  
Saudi Arabia's Neom is proposed to cost 30 trillion dollars.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
9 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
9 hours ago  

weddingsinger: The entire U.S. economy is only worth $23 million.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
9 hours ago  

Petit_Merdeux: weddingsinger: The entire U.S. economy is only worth $23 million.

[Fark user image image 235x163]


Supposed to be $23 trillion
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
I wish they'd keep the cop math to drug bust stories.

Also, the only thing less credible than "economist" is "Stanford economist".
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
38 minutes ago  
I'm sure that's in undiscounted dollars.  On a present value basis (which is the only even slightly reasonable way to do that projection) it comes out to about tree-fiddy.

/time value of money, biatches!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  
Not closing schools would have cost more.  But I'm fairly certain they know that.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
32 minutes ago  
Using the same trans-rectal integer extraction methodology I have determined the burden to the U.S. economy caused by anti-vaxxers assisting COVID-19 and giving new life to near-dead diseases leading to overwhelmed hospital systems, lifelong debilitation, and costs passed on to both taxpayer and insured person is $666 duodecahillion, and I forgot to carry the ~ so I can't even figure out the financial impact of the stupidity.
 
Russ1642
23 minutes ago  
It's the school closures that farked the economy, not a deadly virus.
 
puhlease
21 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: The entire U.S. economy is only worth $23 million.

So knowing their number is total nonsense I'd like to know the total economic cost of the virus. Missed work and missed school while infected, hours spent caring for the sick, the non-COVID sick who couldn't get proper timely care, the millions with a new disability who will struggle for years if not the rest of their lives...


I'd like to point out is that I'd never trade my own life or the life of one of mine for that amount of money. I've got a fairy tale i can sell you for that money.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
19 minutes ago  
$23 trillion over the next 78 years. So basically no adult alive today will be able to know if he is correct. Costing out something that far into the future has no context and is absurd.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
18 minutes ago  
Hello! I'm from the Bureau of Numbers I Just Pulled Out My Ass!

Why, yes, I'm serious...
 
WillJM8528
15 minutes ago  
So I'm sure the writer is in favor of banning homeschooling across the country, right? Also, I bet they are also in favor of ending time and money wasting programs like sports, dances, and school politics. Strip down everything that's not teaching the essentials.

Or have they only analyzed this enough to say, liberals are wrong? Because there is a ton of shiat we can do to improve schools.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
13 minutes ago  
Or about one SBF.
 
Ragin' Asian
9 minutes ago  
Is that old coot, Rupert Murdoch, personally writing Post articles now?
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's the school closures that farked the economy, not a deadly virus.


This.

IDIOCRACY Opening Scene (2006) Mike Judge
Youtube sP2tUW0HDHA
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  

runwiz: $23 trillion over the next 78 years. So basically no adult alive today will be able to know if he is correct. Costing out something that far into the future has no context and is absurd.


Trump and the GOP's behavior leading up to, during and after 2020 should have been the indicator.

They sold us out to the Saudis so they could build Neom.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
less than a minute ago  
Someone needs to tell the writer that April Fools Day occurs on April 1st, not January 1st.
 
