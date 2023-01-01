 Skip to content
(CNN)   If you're a foreigner who'd been collecting seashells or lint balls or bottle caps or whatever the hell else they use for money in Canada to buy some property there, I have bad news   (cnn.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not be an asshoule, guy.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It has always bothered me that borders are opaque to labor but not to capital.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Considering that the Canadian Dollar is call the Loon, I think they're on a feather-based economy...
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ishkur: It has always bothered me that borders are opaque to labor but not to capital.


Greedy parasites have spent an unbelievable amount of money to make sure that capital and money are free while labor is chained to the land.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

puffy999: Do not be an asshoule, guy.


I'm not your guy, pal.
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Doubt this will make a dent, now the damage is done. When a one bedroom basement apartment in a uni town like Halifax costs 1700/mo, things are farked up.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It feels insufficient to say that this is a case of closing the barn door after the horse has already bolted.  "Crack Shack or Mansion Vancouver" went online way back in 2010, after all.  It's more a case of closing the barn door after the horse has bolted, run away to the city, spent ten years pulling tourists around in a carriage, died of old age, sold to the knacker's, and made into dog food and glue.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is good for Canadians, but bad for working class Americans.  We need to do this in America as well, but will not, because American homeowners think that if housing goes up in price, than that they are somehow magically richer, which may be true on paper, as you will get more money for your current home if you sell it, but also means that you will be forced to pay more for the new home you are moving to, so much of that personal increase in wealth is just illusionary, as your quality of life remains largely the same.

Meanwhile renters and folks who want to someday own a home see their quality of life go down.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ishkur: It has always bothered me that borders are opaque to labor but not to capital.


Depends on the country. There's a fair few places that limit foreign ownership of real estate.

Unfortunately, the Chinese have successfully argued that limiting foreign ownership is racist. Something about requiring residency is apparently discriminatory.

Now personally, given China's predatory policies, I'd be cool with telling China to fark its hat. Maybe even give preferential treatment to Taiwanese, just because fark you, China.

I live in a suburb of Vancouver, and real estate here is INSANE. It's hard to get numbers on who owns what, nationality-wise, because a suspiciously uniform "grass-roots" movement screams racism every time someone tries. As a side note, Chinese criminals laundering money is a known issue that no one does anything about. Buy an apartment, become a "resident", go to the casino every day, and sell the apartment to an acquaintance at an inflated price a couple of years later.

Rotate amongst a few thousand rich Chinese, and a godawful amount of Chinese criminal money gets cleaned here.

The government loves the tax revenue they get, so they're not motivated to change anything.

This leaves guys like me who make 6 figures take-home wondering if it's worth it.

Frankly, I think I'm saving up to retire to some tropical country with good internet, and an extradition treaty to keep the shiatheads out.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Considering that the Canadian Dollar is call the Loon, I think they're on a feather-based economy...


Bit of a downer, that.
 
thisispete
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We did this in New Zealand some years ago. It's not a silver bullet on its own, but it's a reasonable part of a package of policy responses. House prices have only really started to stabilise in the last six months or so, and that's mainly due to interest rates shooting up. That said, it's hard to know what the absence of the policy would have meant for our housing market.
 
