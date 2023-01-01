 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed)   Caption this winter scene
17
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Original:
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
My gun does not fire snowballs. Just sayin'.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
🎶 You put your snowballs in. You put your snowballs out. You put your snowballs in and you shake them all about. You do the Snowkey Pokey and you turn yourself around. That's what it's all about. Snowkey Pokey 🎶
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
You kids seem all white...
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Noting all the young punks had much in common with the snow and just didn't look like the "resisting" type, Officer Stowaltsky just gave a polite nod and re-holstered his 9mm.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Little Mikey to little Sonny: (whispering) "He's a cop who's mixed up in drugs. I'm talking about a dishonest cop and a crooked cop who got mixed up in the rackets and is gonna get what he deserves."
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Feeling lucky PUNKS?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You best be home by sundown, boys. Jablome. Masseth. And, the rest of you. Got it?"
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Proud Boys need a escort to the subway?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your moms just gave me a snowball, too
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Randy laid there like a slug, it was his only defense.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa, a Plymouth!
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five local youths seen heading to Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney to assassinate Phil.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frosty was no longer a snow "man".
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothin'to see here officer. Move along.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Who 'us'? We aren't planning anything officer, really..."
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Hello, Mr. Jenkins. We're collecting balls today. May we have yours?'
 
