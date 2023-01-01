 Skip to content
(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   Old School: Firefighters rescue cat from tree. California: Firefighters rescue teens from tree   (kcra.com) divider line
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well remember; California is a warmer climate, so their trees will continue to bear teens well into January.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just bring in a cell phone blocker and they'll come down on their own when they need a fix.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you don't have litter boxes in classrooms.
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Say what you will about today's kids but at least these ones got outside into some fresh air.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Well remember; California is a warmer climate, so their trees will continue to bear teens well into January.


Damn son, you could write for The Onion.

/no snark.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I sure hope the find nice homes for the stray teens. After they are taken back to the animal shelter for a medical evaluation and to be spayed and neutered of course
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Several Tree Teens is my new boy band.

/ Gold records print themselves.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They have never thanked them for that, even once.

"See you again tomorrow ... maybe."
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That drought is like "miss me yet guys? Teehee"
 
