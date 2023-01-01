 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston.com)   Mass. state police find suspect in a large tree with infrared camera. Article doesn't say why suspect had an infrared camera in a tree. Dumbass tag for the headline writer and the suspect   (boston.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, Police, Worcester County, Massachusetts, Worcester, Massachusetts, Massachusetts, Massachusetts State Police, Springfield, Massachusetts, Southborough, Massachusetts, United States  
•       •       •

194 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2023 at 10:35 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
With infrared camera, police find, in large tree, suspect.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: With infrared camera, police find, in large tree, suspect.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Equipped to Handle Pres Genius
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Definitely a squatch
 
davebarnes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Punctuation is a lost art.
 
Bondith
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He was looking for the elephant in his pajamas.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How did a tree afford an infrared camera?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.