(KTBS Shreveport)   Is a 2017 Nissan worth your life? This guy thought so   (ktbs.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you're poor, your car very well might be worth your life. Without it you can't get to work, you might be fired in short order (poor people do not have understanding bosses) or it might be your only lifeline to whatever.

If someone carjacks me I have the luxury of insurance that will pay for a rental, a job that doesn't expect me to be on-site, and enough credit cards to cover the numerous random expenses that will pop up once your car is stolen. I can and would give up my car - it's just a car. But if I'm at zero, with no credit cards, a job I desperately need, and no confidence I could survive the next week whiteout it?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah the only stupid thing about this article is his luck that he missed
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he lost the gun fight.
That means he was the bad guy.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: If you're poor, your car very well might be worth your life.


No it farking isnt
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Yeah the only stupid thing about this article is his luck that he missed


Well, that, and the complete lack of writing skill.  Below article was a button to report a typo, it's probably AI.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was it a GT-R? If not then let it go.
 
oldcub [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sometimes you try to carjack the depressed guy in his forties. He's not suicidal, but isn't scared of death. He sure doesn't want you to add "got carjacked" to his list of shiat that has happened to him.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gaspode: Lsherm: If you're poor, your car very well might be worth your life.

No it farking isnt


In New Zealand right?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
farking guns.  Always.   Guns guns guns guns.   Bad guys with guns, victims with guns.   Car jacking is a GUN crime.  No car jacking works without everyone wading to our armpits in guns.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
...but the stolen car was found.

Well at least there was a happy ending.

No car is worth your life. Ever.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He lived in Shreveport.

Death was a kindness.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It all depends.   Is it a Treasure Hunt?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: He lived in Shreveport. Death was a kindness.


It could have been worse, though.  He could have lived and died in Bossier City.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gaspode: Lsherm: If you're poor, your car very well might be worth your life.

No it farking isnt


You don't know America poor, Kiwi.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean, I regard my life as less valuable than a stick of gum so...

But others don't, so I guess I wouldn't die over a Nissan. But a Subaru, sure.
 
make_me_some_pie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lsherm: gaspode: Lsherm: If you're poor, your car very well might be worth your life.

No it farking isnt

You don't know America poor, Kiwi.


Let them eat war?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lsherm: and no confidence I could survive the next week whiteout it?


Can the mods fix that and then delete this post? I obviously meant to type "without", autocorrect F'ed it up. I don't know why whiteout is even a term in my dictionary except for the storms last week when I was trying to travel to see my family. I was trying to drive over the West Virginia mountains to get to Ohio and eventually bailed and flew the day after Christmas.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gaspode: Lsherm: If you're poor, your car very well might be worth your life.

No it farking isnt


Yes, it is. You can't get to your job, your job fires you, goodbye home, food and medicine. Might as well as be dead at that point.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Police said Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport and his girlfriend were sitting in a car early Saturday morning when two men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the Lewis exited the car, he fired several shots at the men.

Never heard of anyone with the first name The.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: gaspode: Lsherm: If you're poor, your car very well might be worth your life.

No it farking isnt

Yes, it is. You can't get to your job, your job fires you, goodbye home, food and medicine. Might as well as be dead at that point.


Or you live in your farking car.  Anyone been to the US lately?
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Police said Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport and his girlfriend were sitting in a car early Saturday morning when two men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the Lewis exited the car, he fired several shots at the men.

Never heard of anyone with the first name The.


It's actually "El Luiso" but it's been translated.
 
Watubi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I bet he started every internet comment with "I would've........."
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Someone with a gunshot wound to the leg was dropped off at a fire station by a black Nissan, but no arrests have been made.

I'm not so sure I agree with ya 100% on yer police work, there, Lou
 
