(Zillow)   And this is where I keep my collection of wind chimes, baskets, blue plates, birdhouses, cat tchotchkes, and whimsical signs. Yes, all in the one room   (zillow.com) divider line
38
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That looks like a dusting nightmare.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like someone organized an entire Cracker Barrel and put it on the walls and ceilings.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the "keep it simple" sign, surrounded by 10,000 unnecessary decorative items.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering some of the nightmares posted on FARK over the years, that's pretty small beer in terms of decorating mistakes
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that the ocean level is rising, I wouldn't want any house within a mile of the coast, especially FL.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Green Cove Springs? Why do I recognize the name of that town?

Oh yeah:

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's about a five minute drive from the house.in the listing. Yes, it's an external fuel tank for the Space Shuttles.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too close to the neighbors for that kind of money. Otherwise pretty nice, once you get a dumpster to dispose of all the junk.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just a 30 minute drive south of me. Maybe if I get bored during the week, I'll call up & take a tour. There are quite a few "monied" families living down there...at least more than one might think.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Given that the ocean level is rising, I wouldn't want any house within a mile of the coast, especially FL.


Not a coastal house - it's on the St. Johns River inland.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
that new 'kitchen' room is so full they have to store the crock pot in the guest bedroom.
also, its not all in that one room... there are baskets and cat statuary in other rooms as well.
 
Iggie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's a trend right now to hang windchimes after someone you love dies, which makes the kitchen pics a little more sinister.
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At least those wind chimes are indoors, out of the wind where they can't bother anyone.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thomasvista: SpaceyCat: Given that the ocean level is rising, I wouldn't want any house within a mile of the coast, especially FL.

Not a coastal house - it's on the St. Johns River inland.


Sometimes it's inland, sometimes... not.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subby can't be for real.

*click*

Oh.

Subby was for real.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Green Cove Springs? Why do I recognize the name of that town?

Oh yeah:

[Fark user image 425x283]

It's about a five minute drive from the house.in the listing. Yes, it's an external fuel tank for the Space Shuttles.


Paige NO!
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dstanley: Considering some of the nightmares posted on FARK over the years, that's pretty small beer in terms of decorating mistakes


Yeah, apart from the kitchen the rest of the house is surprisingly tasteful and restrained.  Interior decor is like makeup; often times less is more, but a lot of people don't get that and just cake it on.  I'm guessing the kitchen was a compromise to keep that cluttered mess from the rest of the house.

Of course the only thing wrong with the kitchen is all that crap.  Get rid of it and I'd probably leave the kitchen as is.  Maybe paint the walls a different color.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Great earthquake detector, though.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WHO OPENED THAT WINDOW? 
CLOSE THE WINDOW!
 
thornhill
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can smell the stench of old people through my computer screen. My grandparents were like this - having collections of all kinds of random crap.

I don't get why the realtor didn't at least move some of the clutter out of the way when they took the photos.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Much of that house is beautifully staged and then there are the WTF areas. The realtor should've put their foot down and said...please put these things away for the afternoon.
 
PuckinWebGuy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you gave the chimes a good smack, they'd probably ring for the rest of the day.  Every open house ends after the first visitor.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Given that the ocean level is rising, I wouldn't want any house within a mile of the coast, especially FL.


Green Cove Springs is on the river about 15 miles inland. It's fine as long you don't mind your neighbors being retired miliary.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Much of that house is beautifully staged and then there are the WTF areas. The realtor should've put their foot down and said...please put these things away for the afternoon.


And then given them a week to try to put them all away - that shiat would take a while
 
TheDogDidIt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Given that the ocean level is rising, I wouldn't want any house within a mile of the coast, especially FL.


Fear the Clam: [Fark user image 850x547]


Thats not a crock pot.  You melt wax in it.  Then submerge your hands in the wax.
Its for people with arthritis
 
Focks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I like it but I don't like that much to take care of. My two bedroom apartment is perfect for me.
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That is the home of someone who never dusts or pays someone to dust for them.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: At least those wind chimes are indoors, out of the wind where they can't bother anyone.


Oops they left out one photo..
media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thornhill: I can smell the stench of old people through my computer screen. My grandparents were like this - having collections of all kinds of random crap.

I don't get why the realtor didn't at least move some of the clutter out of the way when they took the photos.


I'd guess that there are about 2 trailers of baskets and windchimes somewhere.  After a week of moving shiat, the realtor said fark it and just took some pictures.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: [Fark user image 850x547]


Huh, looks like my aged grandmother's skilled nursing facility only without the charm and kindly warmth.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A little chlorine in the pool wouldn't hurt.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The room also has:
3 sinks
2 stoves/ovens
2 refrigerators
2 dishwashers
1  wine refrigerator
1 toaster oven

No microwave oven, so it is a deal breaker for me.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's 4300 sqft of tile floors.
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


Just how many bathrooms and kitchens are there? And what is up with open showers? You would have to wipe down the toilet after every shower.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Iggie: There's a trend right now to hang windchimes after someone you love dies, which makes the kitchen pics a little more sinister.


Wind chimes are to ward off evil spirits
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, if you have can think of something better to hang from a pot rack, I'd love to hear it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheDogDidIt: SpaceyCat: Given that the ocean level is rising, I wouldn't want any house within a mile of the coast, especially FL.

Fear the Clam: [Fark user image 850x547]

Thats not a crock pot.  You melt wax in it.  Then submerge your hands in the wax.
Its for people with arthritis


What do you use your crock pot for?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I'd guess that there are about 2 trailers of baskets and windchimes somewhere.


I know it's a different thread, but I first felt like a grownup when I realized I could just throw out wicker gift baskets.
 
