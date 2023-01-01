 Skip to content
(Military Times)   You can once again Be All You Can Be in the Army   (militarytimes.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Army runs out of new ideas. Recycles old slogans, drill instructors."

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of my favorite slogans of all-time.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when is the Navy bringing back The Village People?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the heck, go with what works.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SNL "The Navy" S4E15 1979
Youtube jhioeOeOHsA


Hopefully, the Navy will also go retro in its commercials too
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Army of One" still blows my mind. The explanation of what they meant by it makes sense I suppose if you're giving credit for intent and you're a very easy grader but still, it will forever astound me that such a stupid collection of words didn't get knocked down once all of the ideas were put on the whiteboard.

If you have to explain that the words as read don't mean what it looks like they mean, by default you are wrong. That goes for all walks of life but especially when it is the anthesis of the tenets you're attempting to instill. It is incredible that such a joke was permitted to happen.
 
Ny-QuilDriver
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stripes-Army, Navy, Airforce, Marines...
Youtube 6SY3sIvMF14
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I mean, fark, that shiat was so farking embarrassing.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Be the human endoskeleton we need you to be (tm)
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/underrated movie
//same director as Major League
/"Welcome aboard"
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"In the Army, we do more before 9AM than most people do all day."

Well, yeah. You woke my ass up at 0200. A**holes.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's nice to know that when your aspiring rap  and social media influence career doesn't pan out you can always have a rewarding career helping Exxon and Big Ag export democracy to the commie brown skinned nations
 
Frowzy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Be All You Can Be*

*within the confines dictated by the U.S. Army, your MOS, station(s), deployment(s) and other factors outside of your control.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What if all I can be is a kids' birthday party magician? Is there a place for me?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hear a lot of talk about wastes of taxpayer money, but handing our money to a bunch of ridiculous ad companies, tv stations, and google is easily one of the worst
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In The Army Now - "John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt"
Youtube aFGCcPVNZSI
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: "Army of One" still blows my mind. The explanation of what they meant by it makes sense I suppose if you're giving credit for intent and you're a very easy grader but still, it will forever astound me that such a stupid collection of words didn't get knocked down once all of the ideas were put on the whiteboard.

If you have to explain that the words as read don't mean what it looks like they mean, by default you are wrong. That goes for all walks of life but especially when it is the anthesis of the tenets you're attempting to instill. It is incredible that such a joke was permitted to happen.


They really should have gone with Army of Me.

björk : army of me (HD)
Youtube jPeheoBa2_Y
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"The Many, The Ashamed, The Army."
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kate Bush - Army Dreamers - Official Music Video
Youtube QOZDKlpybZE
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: So when is the Navy bringing back The Village People?


When the Royal Navy brings back this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Back in the 80s, our command would give us surprise piss tests pretty regularly. A buddy of mine got in trouble because he got a bumper sticker from a recruiter and sliced it up and made it say US Army: Pee All You Can Pee.
 
