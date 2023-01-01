 Skip to content
(BestLife)   Four habits you need to get into after you turn 50. Or 40. Or 30. You get the idea   (bestlifeonline.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you wait until you're 50 to do these things with you'll be lucky to make it to 70z
 
rustypouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be fat and don't smoke? How is this a revelation?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tl;dr Don't eat junk food all the time and don't smoke.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got it. Eat healthy, watch your weight, exercise, get checkups, and start smoking.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got it, BestLife.
 
AntiSane [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it only 4 because they didn't number #5?
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? None of these lists mention never going AtM. You guys don't know what you're talking about.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How soon after turning 50? Can I ignore it 9 years later?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This list makes no mention of bedtime weed or single malt scotch during a football game. It's obviously a flawed study
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's set some proper background music the article can talk over.

Chicago - Hard Habit To Break (Official Music Video)
Youtube _aCAZNcTVeo
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh dear gods.

Maintain a healthy diet
To do this right you need two things, money and time

Watch your weight
"Alexa, how do I give people disordered eating habits?"

Embrace an exercise routine
To do this you need two things, money and time. Yes, I work out at home. But time IS money.

Go for annual checkups
Hey just quick question how much will that cost if someone isn't insured? What if something is found and they aren't insured?

For the record, I weigh between 116 and 120 pounds (I weigh myself once a month). I have maintained my current weight for about eight years. My BMI is considered the low-mid part of average. I avoid additives in food because of skin problems, do all my own meal prep and barely buy prepared foods at all (and I'm the annoying kind of label reader). My primary protein is lamb, purchased locally from the farmer. My annual blood work at my job is clean as a whistle, as are my lung x-rays.

This list are very good habits, yes. But they are good habits that get exponentially more difficult if you're poor and working two jobs. When the chips are down, the gym membership gets cancelled and it matters more that the food is filling.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forcing myself to double-up on pushups during my pre-workout warmup has paid bigger dividends for me than anything else I've tried in the last 20 years. Your mileage may vary, but here's hoping you find the thing that makes a difference for YOU.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At minimum I'll probably outlive bestlifeonline.com.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't see masturbation on that list.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Double-up on pushups during my pre-workout warmup?  I can do that given that I don't do any pushups and I don't warmup prior to the workout that I never have.


I'm tired tonight though, but I'll start first thing tomorrow morning.
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I know - you're as bad as my doctor.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good.  I do none of that.
1) I have a sh*tty diet.  My dad wanted to go to the Olive Garden tonight. Breadsticks and lasagna. Hardly health food.
2) I haven't stepped on a scale in six months.  I know I've put on weight because my pants are tighter
3) My exercise routine is 30 minutes of walking on a treadmill while I watch TV.  I definitely don't burn nearly enough calories to make it worthwhile.
4) I have health insurance, but I don't even have a PCP.  I work too much to bother with going to the doctor.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1: No
2: Yeah, I'm watching it
3: No
4: In this economy??
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not see beer on the list.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rustypouch: Don't be fat and don't smoke? How is this a revelation?


If your pouch is rusty you have other problems pal.

/I keed
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brought to you by the NS Sherlock Institute.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most benign, Rick Romero health article ever.

Fark: "here is some bitterness."
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Retirement
2) Good Beer
3) Naps
4) Long phone calls with old friends

So far so good.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Don't see masturbation on that list.


Gone blind, have you?
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thanks very much for the advice, it's appreciated. Really. But I've already signed on for the Keith Richards diet and exercise plan.
 
thornhill
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Oh dear gods.

Maintain a healthy diet
To do this right you need two things, money and time

Watch your weight
"Alexa, how do I give people disordered eating habits?"

Embrace an exercise routine
To do this you need two things, money and time. Yes, I work out at home. But time IS money.

Go for annual checkups
Hey just quick question how much will that cost if someone isn't insured? What if something is found and they aren't insured?

For the record, I weigh between 116 and 120 pounds (I weigh myself once a month). I have maintained my current weight for about eight years. My BMI is considered the low-mid part of average. I avoid additives in food because of skin problems, do all my own meal prep and barely buy prepared foods at all (and I'm the annoying kind of label reader). My primary protein is lamb, purchased locally from the farmer. My annual blood work at my job is clean as a whistle, as are my lung x-rays.

This list are very good habits, yes. But they are good habits that get exponentially more difficult if you're poor and working two jobs. When the chips are down, the gym membership gets cancelled and it matters more that the food is filling.


Oh please.

A meatless diet is inexpensive - there are no cheaper proteins than dried beans and tofu. It literally takes as few as five minutes to sauté vegetables. Couscous is also cheap, for example, and can be cooked in 5 minutes. 15 minutes, including prep, is all you need to make a cheap, veggie stir fry. Another option is batch cooking - use the weekend to cook something tasty with five or six servings, split it up into multiple containers, freeze, and then warm up in the microwave when you need a 3-minute ready meal.

Unless you're a single parent with a few kids or working multiple jobs to get by in life, you can likely find 45 minutes three days a week to do cardio. And the beauty of cardio is that you can watch TV or listen to a podcast while doing many types. Running will only cost you running shoes. Bikes are a bit more expensive, but they'll last a decade. You can also just walk or bike several mile distances you would normally drive.

You know, some of this is just called being an adult.
 
Capt_Fodder
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Zul the Magnificent: chewynathan2: Don't see masturbation on that list.

Gone blind, have you?


I bet he didn't see that one coming...
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've found you can turn just about any drinking game into a workout plan.  Anything that would trigger a drink, you instead do five push-ups, then five squats, then five sit-ups, repeat.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
People who still smoke have the IQ of your average Trump supporter.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thornhill: Ringshadow: Oh dear gods.

Maintain a healthy diet
To do this right you need two things, money and time

Watch your weight
"Alexa, how do I give people disordered eating habits?"

Embrace an exercise routine
To do this you need two things, money and time. Yes, I work out at home. But time IS money.

Go for annual checkups
Hey just quick question how much will that cost if someone isn't insured? What if something is found and they aren't insured?

For the record, I weigh between 116 and 120 pounds (I weigh myself once a month). I have maintained my current weight for about eight years. My BMI is considered the low-mid part of average. I avoid additives in food because of skin problems, do all my own meal prep and barely buy prepared foods at all (and I'm the annoying kind of label reader). My primary protein is lamb, purchased locally from the farmer. My annual blood work at my job is clean as a whistle, as are my lung x-rays.

This list are very good habits, yes. But they are good habits that get exponentially more difficult if you're poor and working two jobs. When the chips are down, the gym membership gets cancelled and it matters more that the food is filling.

Oh please.

A meatless diet is inexpensive - there are no cheaper proteins than dried beans and tofu. It literally takes as few as five minutes to sauté vegetables. Couscous is also cheap, for example, and can be cooked in 5 minutes. 15 minutes, including prep, is all you need to make a cheap, veggie stir fry. Another option is batch cooking - use the weekend to cook something tasty with five or six servings, split it up into multiple containers, freeze, and then warm up in the microwave when you need a 3-minute ready meal.

Unless you're a single parent with a few kids or working multiple jobs to get by in life, you can likely find 45 minutes three days a week to do cardio. And the beauty of cardio is that you can watch TV or listen to a podcast while doing many types. Running will only cost you running shoes. Bikes are a bit more expensive, but they'll last a decade. You can also just walk or bike several mile distances you would normally drive.

You know, some of this is just called being an adult.


Unless you're male.  The phytoestrogens in soy products like tofu can fark up your endocrine system if eaten in large enough quantities.

It's enough that women going thru menopause can achieve symptom reduction simply by eating lots of tofu bc the phytoestrogens are so close to androgenic estrogens that it can essentially replace it.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Capt_Fodder: Zul the Magnificent: chewynathan2: Don't see masturbation on that list.

Gone blind, have you?

I bet he didn't see that one coming...


Bet the sock did.
 
thornhill
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: thornhill: Ringshadow: Oh dear gods.

Maintain a healthy diet
To do this right you need two things, money and time

Watch your weight
"Alexa, how do I give people disordered eating habits?"

Embrace an exercise routine
To do this you need two things, money and time. Yes, I work out at home. But time IS money.

Go for annual checkups
Hey just quick question how much will that cost if someone isn't insured? What if something is found and they aren't insured?

For the record, I weigh between 116 and 120 pounds (I weigh myself once a month). I have maintained my current weight for about eight years. My BMI is considered the low-mid part of average. I avoid additives in food because of skin problems, do all my own meal prep and barely buy prepared foods at all (and I'm the annoying kind of label reader). My primary protein is lamb, purchased locally from the farmer. My annual blood work at my job is clean as a whistle, as are my lung x-rays.

This list are very good habits, yes. But they are good habits that get exponentially more difficult if you're poor and working two jobs. When the chips are down, the gym membership gets cancelled and it matters more that the food is filling.

Oh please.

A meatless diet is inexpensive - there are no cheaper proteins than dried beans and tofu. It literally takes as few as five minutes to sauté vegetables. Couscous is also cheap, for example, and can be cooked in 5 minutes. 15 minutes, including prep, is all you need to make a cheap, veggie stir fry. Another option is batch cooking - use the weekend to cook something tasty with five or six servings, split it up into multiple containers, freeze, and then warm up in the microwave when you need a 3-minute ready meal.

Unless you're a single parent with a few kids or working multiple jobs to get by in life, you can likely find 45 minutes three days a week to do cardio. And the beauty of cardio is that you can watch TV or listen to a podcast while doing many types. Running will only cost you running shoes. Bikes are a bit more expensive, but they'll last a decade. You can also just walk or bike several mile distances you would normally drive.

You know, some of this is just called being an adult.

Unless you're male.  The phytoestrogens in soy products like tofu can fark up your endocrine system if eaten in large enough quantities.

It's enough that women going thru menopause can achieve symptom reduction simply by eating lots of tofu bc the phytoestrogens are so close to androgenic estrogens that it can essentially replace it.


You obviously don't eat it every day or even most days because eating the same thing all the time would drive you mad.

The point is that there are many ways to get protein at a cost less than meat.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: thornhill: Ringshadow: Oh dear gods.

Maintain a healthy diet
To do this right you need two things, money and time

Watch your weight
"Alexa, how do I give people disordered eating habits?"

Embrace an exercise routine
To do this you need two things, money and time. Yes, I work out at home. But time IS money.

Go for annual checkups
Hey just quick question how much will that cost if someone isn't insured? What if something is found and they aren't insured?

For the record, I weigh between 116 and 120 pounds (I weigh myself once a month). I have maintained my current weight for about eight years. My BMI is considered the low-mid part of average. I avoid additives in food because of skin problems, do all my own meal prep and barely buy prepared foods at all (and I'm the annoying kind of label reader). My primary protein is lamb, purchased locally from the farmer. My annual blood work at my job is clean as a whistle, as are my lung x-rays.

This list are very good habits, yes. But they are good habits that get exponentially more difficult if you're poor and working two jobs. When the chips are down, the gym membership gets cancelled and it matters more that the food is filling.

Oh please.

A meatless diet is inexpensive - there are no cheaper proteins than dried beans and tofu. It literally takes as few as five minutes to sauté vegetables. Couscous is also cheap, for example, and can be cooked in 5 minutes. 15 minutes, including prep, is all you need to make a cheap, veggie stir fry. Another option is batch cooking - use the weekend to cook something tasty with five or six servings, split it up into multiple containers, freeze, and then warm up in the microwave when you need a 3-minute ready meal.

Unless you're a single parent with a few kids or working multiple jobs to get by in life, you can likely find 45 minutes three days a week to do cardio. And the beauty of cardio is that you can watch TV or listen to a podcast while doing many types. Running will only cost you running shoes. Bikes are a bit more expensive, but they'll last a decade. You can also just walk or bike several mile distances you would normally drive.

You know, some of this is just called being an adult.

Unless you're male.  The phytoestrogens in soy products like tofu can fark up your endocrine system if eaten in large enough quantities.

It's enough that women going thru menopause can achieve symptom reduction simply by eating lots of tofu bc the phytoestrogens are so close to androgenic estrogens that it can essentially replace it.


My doc says, unless you're eating over 10 servings of soy a day, don't worry about it. He did say to use minimally processed tofu though.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thornhill: The Official Fark Cajun: thornhill: Ringshadow: Oh dear gods.

Maintain a healthy diet
To do this right you need two things, money and time

Watch your weight
"Alexa, how do I give people disordered eating habits?"

Embrace an exercise routine
To do this you need two things, money and time. Yes, I work out at home. But time IS money.

Go for annual checkups
Hey just quick question how much will that cost if someone isn't insured? What if something is found and they aren't insured?

For the record, I weigh between 116 and 120 pounds (I weigh myself once a month). I have maintained my current weight for about eight years. My BMI is considered the low-mid part of average. I avoid additives in food because of skin problems, do all my own meal prep and barely buy prepared foods at all (and I'm the annoying kind of label reader). My primary protein is lamb, purchased locally from the farmer. My annual blood work at my job is clean as a whistle, as are my lung x-rays.

This list are very good habits, yes. But they are good habits that get exponentially more difficult if you're poor and working two jobs. When the chips are down, the gym membership gets cancelled and it matters more that the food is filling.

Oh please.

A meatless diet is inexpensive - there are no cheaper proteins than dried beans and tofu. It literally takes as few as five minutes to sauté vegetables. Couscous is also cheap, for example, and can be cooked in 5 minutes. 15 minutes, including prep, is all you need to make a cheap, veggie stir fry. Another option is batch cooking - use the weekend to cook something tasty with five or six servings, split it up into multiple containers, freeze, and then warm up in the microwave when you need a 3-minute ready meal.

Unless you're a single parent with a few kids or working multiple jobs to get by in life, you can likely find 45 minutes three days a week to do cardio. And the beauty of cardio is that you can watch TV or listen to a podcast while doing many types. Running will only cost you running shoes. Bikes are a bit more expensive, but they'll last a decade. You can also just walk or bike several mile distances you would normally drive.

You know, some of this is just called being an adult.

Unless you're male.  The phytoestrogens in soy products like tofu can fark up your endocrine system if eaten in large enough quantities.

It's enough that women going thru menopause can achieve symptom reduction simply by eating lots of tofu bc the phytoestrogens are so close to androgenic estrogens that it can essentially replace it.

You obviously don't eat it every day or even most days because eating the same thing all the time would drive you mad.

The point is that there are many ways to get protein at a cost less than meat.


The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thornhill: The Official Fark Cajun: thornhill: Ringshadow: Oh dear gods.

Maintain a healthy diet
To do this right you need two things, money and time

Watch your weight
"Alexa, how do I give people disordered eating habits?"

Embrace an exercise routine
To do this you need two things, money and time. Yes, I work out at home. But time IS money.

Go for annual checkups
Hey just quick question how much will that cost if someone isn't insured? What if something is found and they aren't insured?

For the record, I weigh between 116 and 120 pounds (I weigh myself once a month). I have maintained my current weight for about eight years. My BMI is considered the low-mid part of average. I avoid additives in food because of skin problems, do all my own meal prep and barely buy prepared foods at all (and I'm the annoying kind of label reader). My primary protein is lamb, purchased locally from the farmer. My annual blood work at my job is clean as a whistle, as are my lung x-rays.

This list are very good habits, yes. But they are good habits that get exponentially more difficult if you're poor and working two jobs. When the chips are down, the gym membership gets cancelled and it matters more that the food is filling.

Oh please.

A meatless diet is inexpensive - there are no cheaper proteins than dried beans and tofu. It literally takes as few as five minutes to sauté vegetables. Couscous is also cheap, for example, and can be cooked in 5 minutes. 15 minutes, including prep, is all you need to make a cheap, veggie stir fry. Another option is batch cooking - use the weekend to cook something tasty with five or six servings, split it up into multiple containers, freeze, and then warm up in the microwave when you need a 3-minute ready meal.

Unless you're a single parent with a few kids or working multiple jobs to get by in life, you can likely find 45 minutes three days a week to do cardio. And the beauty of cardio is that you can watch TV or listen to a podcast while doing many types. Running will only cost you running shoes. Bikes are a bit more expensive, but they'll last a decade. You can also just walk or bike several mile distances you would normally drive.

You know, some of this is just called being an adult.

Unless you're male.  The phytoestrogens in soy products like tofu can fark up your endocrine system if eaten in large enough quantities.

It's enough that women going thru menopause can achieve symptom reduction simply by eating lots of tofu bc the phytoestrogens are so close to androgenic estrogens that it can essentially replace it.

You obviously don't eat it every day or even most days because eating the same thing all the time would drive you mad.

The point is that there are many ways to get protein at a cost less than meat.


I agree.  I eat meat, but it's mostly meat I harvest myself in the form of hunting or fishing.

Love me some veggies though.  My dream is to have a garden big enough that I can grow all the veggies I need without every needing the grocery store.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thornhill: You obviously don't eat it every day or even most days because eating the same thing all the time would drive you mad.


The trick there is to already be mad.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Any "Living Long and Healthy" list in this day and age that doesn't include "Get vaccinated" is garbage.

It is recycled from 5 years ago and is junk.

The Number Two killer of Americans over 55 for 2022:  COVID


Get your loved ones vaccinated (which means the current booster or at this point it barely counts as vaccinated)

I finally came down with COVID this week.  but I'm at home recovering and taking Paxlovid, despite having risk factors, because I'M VACCINATED AND BOOSTED.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thornhill: A meatless diet is inexpensive


Can we stop pretending everyone can be vegan?

CAN WE PLEASE STOP PRETENDING EVERYONE CAN BE VEGAN?!

Or that everyone understands how to be vegan? Or vegetarian?! And inexpensive my ass, you haven't been in the fresh produce section of the grocery store recently have you??!

And let me be clear, there is someone on tiktok whose specialty is meals from the dollar store. She did a full thanksgiving meal for six for $25. THAT IS WHAT YOU ARE UP AGAINST. THAT is what it is like for some people.

Like JFC every time I grocery shop, once a week, it's a cool $100 and is mostly fresh produce with a small amount of snacks. I already have most of the protein I eat in my deepfreeze. FRESH IS EXPENSIVE.

/fun fact, once did a vegan meal prep for the week
//made it five days then snapped, went to IHOP and ate two orders of steak tips
///cannot be vegan, struggles to get enough protein as it is because I average about 1500 calories/day at most
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: thornhill: A meatless diet is inexpensive

Can we stop pretending everyone can be vegan?

CAN WE PLEASE STOP PRETENDING EVERYONE CAN BE VEGAN?!

Or that everyone understands how to be vegan? Or vegetarian?! And inexpensive my ass, you haven't been in the fresh produce section of the grocery store recently have you??!

And let me be clear, there is someone on tiktok whose specialty is meals from the dollar store. She did a full thanksgiving meal for six for $25. THAT IS WHAT YOU ARE UP AGAINST. THAT is what it is like for some people.

Like JFC every time I grocery shop, once a week, it's a cool $100 and is mostly fresh produce with a small amount of snacks. I already have most of the protein I eat in my deepfreeze. FRESH IS EXPENSIVE.

/fun fact, once did a vegan meal prep for the week
//made it five days then snapped, went to IHOP and ate two orders of steak tips
///cannot be vegan, struggles to get enough protein as it is because I average about 1500 calories/day at most


Maybe decaf is cheaper?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Maybe decaf is cheaper?


Fun fact I don't drink coffee. I average one or two mugs of black tea in the course of a day. The irony here being I probably have unmedicated ADHD so this is just me out here rawdogging life.

/also its 2230 I don't have to work tomorrow and my brain is actually running on all cylinders
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: thornhill: A meatless diet is inexpensive

Can we stop pretending everyone can be vegan?

CAN WE PLEASE STOP PRETENDING EVERYONE CAN BE VEGAN?!

Or that everyone understands how to be vegan? Or vegetarian?! And inexpensive my ass, you haven't been in the fresh produce section of the grocery store recently have you??!

And let me be clear, there is someone on tiktok whose specialty is meals from the dollar store. She did a full thanksgiving meal for six for $25. THAT IS WHAT YOU ARE UP AGAINST. THAT is what it is like for some people.

Like JFC every time I grocery shop, once a week, it's a cool $100 and is mostly fresh produce with a small amount of snacks. I already have most of the protein I eat in my deepfreeze. FRESH IS EXPENSIVE.

/fun fact, once did a vegan meal prep for the week
//made it five days then snapped, went to IHOP and ate two orders of steak tips
///cannot be vegan, struggles to get enough protein as it is because I average about 1500 calories/day at most


The trick to being vegan is honesty. You have to accept and resign yourself to the fact you will never take joy in food, ever again. I've cut my food bill to $50/week and lost 70lbs. If I want flavor, I salt my beans with my own tears.
 
Fano
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MurphyMurphy: See? None of these lists mention never going AtM. You guys don't know what you're talking about.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
