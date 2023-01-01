 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Nothing unusual when man shows up at petrol station to fill his tank like most... except he actually pulls up IN his tank and drops £610 to fill it   (thesun.ie) divider line
22
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Damn it subby, I thought you meant Indiana when I read capital "IN."
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unleaded at £1.18 a litre? Yeah, that was about a year ago....

And these vehicles are sorta mini Bradley's. They're small but fast.
Cheeky British Armored Vehicle is Better Than You Think
Youtube v946nhiHaYA
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
610 pounds?  That's what, 50 bucks after Brexit?
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yo dawg, I herd u like tanks...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The gas station made a lot of money off this at least.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: 610 pounds?  That's what, 50 bucks after Brexit?


75 caps and a couple of Stimpaks.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 2023 and everybody's getting ready for the damn war.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The roads themselves have no issue with this thing's tracks?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half-way expected ross noble...
 
strathcona
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: The roads themselves have no issue with this thing's tracks?


He'll have rubber track pads in.  Every track I've ever worked in has rubber pads.

I get a kick out of every Fark thread like this where people think a tank will rip up the streets.  I've driven tanks and all sorts of AFV's over asphalt roads, cobblestone, dirt.  Only damage I've ever done is ripped up a curb a bit when an end connector clipped it because my driver cut the corner too sharp.

Just about the only time the rubber pads come out is for maintenance or to install ice cleats, so you don't have a 60 ton hockey puck.
 
davebarnes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a "tank".
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it so shocking? He has to fill it somewhere. I fill mine at Wawa.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Why is it so shocking? He has to fill it somewhere. I fill mine at Wawa.


If you stopped trolling, I wouldn't have to keep you in red.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"you can legally drive them on roads."

Must be some strong f'n roads.

"owned four tanks in his life, having bought his first one back 1993"

Nobody passed a law in 30 years? Must be some STROOOONG f'n roads.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recondite cetacean: "you can legally drive them on roads."

Must be some strong f'n roads.

"owned four tanks in his life, having bought his first one back 1993"

Nobody passed a law in 30 years? Must be some STROOOONG f'n roads.


That isn't a MBT and doesn't weigh like one.

/and what strathcona said about the rubber track shoes.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

davebarnes: Not a "tank".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nogale
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I guess he'll be safe in the event of a crash. I pity the other driver if that ever happens - their insurance probably doesn't cover collisions with military-grade vehicles.
 
daffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: daffy: Why is it so shocking? He has to fill it somewhere. I fill mine at Wawa.

If you stopped trolling, I wouldn't have to keep you in red.


I'm not trolling. I'm sorry if my little joke offended you.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Alvis Sabre is not a tank.
 
strathcona
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

crumblecat: The Alvis Sabre is not a tank.


Nor are the Scimitar or the Scorpion, or anything else in that shiatty family of vehicles.
 
