(NPR)   These words made popular in 2022 must die in 2023, irregardless of your feelings   (npr.org)
80
    More: PSA, Lake Superior State University, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Word, Wayne Gretzky, Tom Brady, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Novak Djokovic  
•       •       •

80 Comments
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please add "woke".  And any reference to that dude with 33 cars I'd never heard of two weeks ago and now him and his pizza boxes are everywhere.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The media would never police language to promote fascism.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can have my 'absolutely' when you pry it from my cold, dead lips
 
i_dig_chicks [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If GOAT goes away what will all the talking heads on ESPN yell at each other about?
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gaslighting doesn't exist, the author is crazy.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I absolutely love that this happened. I say it all the time.
https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/what-does-cromulent-mean
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also if somes answers "living the dream" when someone asks how it's going that person should be hit in the head with a shovel.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ahhh... lazy intellectualism. Devine.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of those needed to die two decades ago.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do

And

Amen
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gaslighting has to go? What are we supposed to call it then when NPR refers to insurrectionists and domestic terrorists as protestors? Balanced coverage?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first time I ever heard GOAT was in the 90s on MTV when LL Cool J used it to describe himself to Carson Daly.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take away the ability to start a sentence with "So", and the country will become as quiet as a library.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Gaslighting has to go? What are we supposed to call it then when NPR refers to insurrectionists and domestic terrorists as protestors? Balanced coverage?


Whitewashing.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We love to see it"

That would be a good start
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This list is just stupid.
 
redbucket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only one that really needs to go away is "quiet quitting" which just means "doing the work you get paid to do".

The rest might be annoying to some, but they aren't causing confusion or using language to try to warp attitudes.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Take away the ability to start a sentence with "So", and the country will become as quiet as a library.


I mean.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add "welp".
It's not cute.
It's not edgy.
Just. Stop. It.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Does that make sense" pisses me off when used when explaining something.

Maybe I overthink it but it makes me feel like it implies that I was too stupid to make sense of the topic before hand.

I've been in IT for a very long time and am hypersensitive to how people communicate technical information to nontechnical people so I prefer, "did I explain that well" as opposed to "does that make sense". One is asking if I did if a good job was done deciphering the subject, the other whether your puny brain understands the concept.

Bit of a rant, but I find that people that ask if it made sense asks about 100 times almost as a paragraph ending and rarely wait for confirmation.

It's like a tic for assholes that are really just trying to plow through the subject material.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: "Does that make sense" pisses me off when used when explaining something.

Maybe I overthink it but it makes me feel like it implies that I was too stupid to make sense of the topic before hand.

I've been in IT for a very long time and am hypersensitive to how people communicate technical information to nontechnical people so I prefer, "did I explain that well" as opposed to "does that make sense". One is asking if I did if a good job was done deciphering the subject, the other whether your puny brain understands the concept.

Bit of a rant, but I find that people that ask if it made sense asks about 100 times almost as a paragraph ending and rarely wait for confirmation.

It's like a tic for assholes that are really just trying to plow through the subject material.


/that didn't make sense
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpocksEars: Add "welp".
It's not cute.
It's not edgy.
Just. Stop. It.


That's the traditional Southern US way to announce you're ready to leave a place.

*Slaps knee* Welp.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baron von doodle: Sexy Jesus: Gaslighting has to go? What are we supposed to call it then when NPR refers to insurrectionists and domestic terrorists as protestors? Balanced coverage?

Whitewashing.


They're not synonyms. Whitewash has a connotation of covering up malfeasance, while gaslighting is a deliberant misrepresentation of reality. When I tell my toddler that Santa is real, I'm gaslighting. When I tell him that I would never sell his puppy for beer money, I'm whitewashing.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Gaslighting doesn't exist, the author is crazy.


Does too:

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is one of seven at my brother's house.  One is a four fanjet chandelier.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Please add "woke".  And any reference to that dude with 33 cars I'd never heard of two weeks ago and now him and his pizza boxes are everywhere.


Your post was the first time I read/saw either of those today.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About half of these, I'd never heard.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: You can have my 'absolutely' when you pry it from my cold, dead lips


Absotively posolutely
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: If GOAT goes away what will all the talking heads on ESPN yell at each other about?


Everytime I see GOAT I end up thinking goatsex picture. It makes sporting events semi watchable.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: E.S.Q.: You can have my 'absolutely' when you pry it from my cold, dead lips

Absotively posolutely


Absoposifarkingtivilutely
 
lawboy87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome!
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It is what it is"

Isn't that true of everything?
What isn't what it is?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: The first time I ever heard GOAT was in the 90s on MTV when LL Cool J used it to describe himself to Carson Daly.


First time I ever heard it was Charlie Brown describing himself as the losing pitcher in yet another baseball game trouncing.  (Mid-1960s, but it had been around.)  This is the only way that I've ever used it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

packingheat: "It is what it is"

Isn't that true of everything?
What isn't what it is?


It is, only if you think about it, as Descartes pointed out.
If you don't like something, don't perceive it.  It's just that simple.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In reference to "It is what it is", do I ban just the phrase, or do I ban the individual words?  Subby specifically said "words" so I imagine I'd have to ban "It", "is", and "what".
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may or may not use irregardless, disregardless of how you feel about it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have, can, and will continue to use "inflection point" to identify the point in a graph where the curvature sign changes.  You can have my math when you pry it from my cold, dead, and Oxford commas.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to alert NPR. Their goat is leaking.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

redbucket: The only one that really needs to go away is "quiet quitting" which just means "doing the work you get paid to do".

The rest might be annoying to some, but they aren't causing confusion or using language to try to warp attitudes.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Irregardless has been part of the English language for well over a hundred years.

Idiots who don't understand the ir-/in- prefix (e.g. irradiated, inflammable) have been whining about it for longer than I've been alive. But it lives on because it helps sentences flow better, especially when used as the first word or when emphasis is needed.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Salmon: Salmon: "Does that make sense" pisses me off when used when explaining something.

Maybe I overthink it but it makes me feel like it implies that I was too stupid to make sense of the topic before hand.

I've been in IT for a very long time and am hypersensitive to how people communicate technical information to nontechnical people so I prefer, "did I explain that well" as opposed to "does that make sense". One is asking if I did if a good job was done deciphering the subject, the other whether your puny brain understands the concept.

Bit of a rant, but I find that people that ask if it made sense asks about 100 times almost as a paragraph ending and rarely wait for confirmation.

It's like a tic for assholes that are really just trying to plow through the subject material.

/that didn't make sense


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Floki
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: Irregardless has been part of the English language for well over a hundred years.

Idiots who don't understand the ir-/in- prefix (e.g. irradiated, inflammable) have been whining about it for longer than I've been alive. But it lives on because it helps sentences flow better, especially when used as the first word or when emphasis is needed.


It's either 'regardless' or 'irrespective' but not 'irregardless.'
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Many of the words are in fact phrases.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Salmon: "Does that make sense" pisses me off when used when explaining something.

Maybe I overthink it but it makes me feel like it implies that I was too stupid to make sense of the topic before hand.

I've been in IT for a very long time and am hypersensitive to how people communicate technical information to nontechnical people so I prefer, "did I explain that well" as opposed to "does that make sense". One is asking if I did if a good job was done deciphering the subject, the other whether your puny brain understands the concept.

Bit of a rant, but I find that people that ask if it made sense asks about 100 times almost as a paragraph ending and rarely wait for confirmation.

It's like a tic for assholes that are really just trying to plow through the subject material.


Thank you for giving me an alternative. 👍
 
listernine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How about sus, bet, and herd.  They are totally not radical.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My personal peeve is the over usage of the term 'national treasure' and 'legend' to where it becomes meaningless.
"Jim Varney of Ernest Goes to Camp was a national treasure"
WTF are you talking about?!
 
zerkalo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Like, I know, right?
 
Froman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It would be uncromulent to yeet 'gaslighting' so soon.
 
Snort
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This thread is problematic.  And that's dangerous.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Inflection point? FROM MY COLD, DEAD, ARITHMETIC HANDS

/or wait, arthritic
 
