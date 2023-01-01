 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   CNN can't even handle counting backward from 10   (yahoo.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They were being conservative.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
10... 9... 8... 6.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drinking had nothing to do with it.

Bet me.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ain't no party, like a Don Lemon party!
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
CNN, living up to the East(ern Standard Time) Coast Bias!
 
almejita
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've never heard "Back That Azz Up"...what's it about?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anyone who has to repeatedly say "I"m not lit, this is just how I act naturally" is definitely on drugs.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If they missed it can't they use instant replay to just back that azz up?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ed Willy: CNN, living up to the East(ern Standard Time) Coast Bias!


>rips bong in San Diego<

Huh?
 
