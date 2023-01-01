 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   When the levee breaks you'll...what? A second one broke?   (yahoo.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, River, Flood, Hydrology, Levee, Dam, Sacramento County, area of Wilton, flash flood  
•       •       •

647 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2023 at 7:35 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They need the moisture.
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lies! The levee was dry. I know, because I drove my Chevy over and checked myself.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cryin' won't help ya. Prayin' won't do ya no good.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's no more dry spell at Levi's Stadium, either.
 
AntoninusPies
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Better get goin' to Chicago....
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: They need the moisture.


Yeah it'll be terrible for human property, livestock, and possibly lives, but it'll help recharge the local groundwater.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Y'know, I'm super glad I don't live somewhere that could be threatened by a failed levee.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image image 193x262]


It's a 'UGE Levy.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We are one more atmospheric river away from a levee melt down in this area. Been awhile since we were under water but it's due.

/ Stay safe Valley Farkers.
 
phishrace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gosh I hope they get the levee fixed soon. Because when the levee breaks, mama you got to move.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I forgot to move my Chevy, gaddammit!
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm behind 7 levees, so I'm safe
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mock26: Lies! The levee was dry. I know, because I drove my Chevy over and checked myself.


Can't trust those guys down there, they been drinking some
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There's a website with a bunch of short instructional videos where college women demonstrate putting fingers in a dike if that would be helpful.
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A SECOND LEVEE HAs hiat SACRAMENTO COUNTY
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.