(USA Today)   USA Today makes some fascinating 2023 predictions
    Vladimir Putin, President of the United States, Twitter, Super Bowl, Kanye West  
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I predict this post will not get smarted.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
With the legal walls closing in, (he) will flee to Russia somewhere in the Arabian peninsula...
Despite relocating, he'll continue to claim he's running for president because that's the timeline we live in.

fixed
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"DeSantoad". I like it. I hope TFG actually does this.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everyone who spent years on Twitter will suddenly remember what joy feels like and go on to live happier lives.

Unlikely.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

no1curr: Everyone who spent years on Twitter will suddenly remember what joy feels like and go on to live happier lives.

Unlikely.


We still have TFD, which means Twitter For Dummies
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God, people actually get paid to write this horseshiat.

Twitter crashes and burns and slides into the ocean

I actually don't know enough about bankruptcy law to predict the specifics of this but Twitter isn't going anywhere. Even if Musk has to throw his own borrowed money into it to keep it on life support, his ego won't let Twitter to die.

I guess 3 and 4 are some half assed parody.

An Eagles-Bills Super Bowl with a surprise guest

Ok, I'm starting to go with the half assed parody theory.

6) Kanye West will not shut up

He won't shut up but people will stop listening to him.

7) The Republican plan to turn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis into a feasible post-Trump presidential candidate will fail horribly

That closet case will win the Republican primary and will only lose the general election to Biden if splitting the vote from Trump's getting write in votes or Trump being a moron and running with a third party.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An Eagles-Bills Super Bowl. Please no both fan bases are insufferable.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water runs out in California
Thousands die from fentanyl laced drugs
Cops shoot many innocent black people
Multiple deaths by guns occur daily
Rich white folks commit crimes and go free
The rich pay virtually no tax
People vote for politicians who act only for corporate interests
The wage disparity between rich and poor grows wider still
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idea that Trump will be forced to eating borscht in place of hamberders makes me happy.


/think he'll put ketchup in his borscht?
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/It's happening
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone was smoking weed and writing predictions at the same time.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict, based upon evidence, that journalists asked to write listicles will do at least one shot between each numbered entry.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) unrest in the middle east
2) gas prices will make news
3) Democrats in disarray
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict Trump will die
 
the_peddler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never a bad time for relevant Sparks.


Sparks - "I Predict" (official video)
Youtube TH5USLpPa_0
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My predictions:

1) You will be taxed.

2)  Vladimir Putin dies "unexpectedly" when the Ukrainian army retakes Crimea.

3) Kanye West suicide

4) Elon Musk inevitably ruins twitter and then makes a deal with a crypto cuck to unload it

5) New Ben and Jerry's flavor to be named later

6) The 2024 model year cars start coming in....slowly.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: God, people actually get paid to write this horseshiat.

Twitter crashes and burns and slides into the ocean


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last two Twitter accounts on Earth was funny, Then I started to think it would be interesting to know what the record for fewest final users of an online service was, and who those people were. Why did they hang on so long when everyone else bailed out?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azz: [Fark user image 425x315]

/It's happening


please tell me the dump thing is happening, regardless.
 
ayrlander [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: I predict Trump will die


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Birnone: The last two Twitter accounts on Earth was funny, Then I started to think it would be interesting to know what the record for fewest final users of an online service was, and who those people were. Why did they hang on so long when everyone else bailed out?


Mods
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Predictions? Fair enough.

1) Clash of Clans becomes an Olympic Event

2) A breakthrough in Quantum Computing renders all of the Internet obsolete, except for those unwilling to accept a Quantum Implant®

3) COBOL becomes sentient, and is conceded the far side of the Moon

4) The Mars Rovers form a Workers' Collective, and annex most of Mars, with human flights being restricted to Olympus Mons.

5) Human languages become obsolete, except for artistic purposes (see 2, above)

6) Sufficiently complex computer systems begin to ignore human intentions, design and input.

7)  There is no number 7
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dumpster fire ends with an actual nuke being used as a parting gift.

By March 15.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That was a mostly "nothing changes" with a few bits of levity.

I'm more interested in the meme chatter that happens in January. It's how you find predictions about a bad cold running around in the weeks before Congress shorted their airline stocks. And it seemed Putin surprised nobody with his invasion, which is probably the only reason the smash and grab didn't work.

Prediction... someone hacks the Tesla network to start igniting random cars. It will turn the already lowering stock value to a few billion dollars, which the hacker will turn out to have a put option on. After making several billion dollars from the short, we will find the name of the hacker. That's right, Frank Stallone.

Prediction... someone makes a viable value proposition and Crypto becomes worth something, but a new quantum computer makes security of public networks worthless and everything bankish goes bye bye as well as office internet connections.

A major television broadcast  antenna will go down in a major market. Instead of rebuilding, the stations use the latent anti-ghosting inherent in the digital TV standard to instead deploy dozens of small antennas to cell towers across the region, letting everyone cut their cable in favor of little antennas and DVRs. This results in huge profits for the little stations not normally carried by cable as their Nielsen points go up and raise their ad prices.

The Chinese space station will be destroyed by debris. It will be blamed on "tofu dregs" construction by the common Chinese person. China will accuse someone of shooting it with a missile, and concoct an excuse to invade Taiwan. With TSMC wafer fabs destroyed, Intel will increase in value as being the only major EUV capable company.

Lay's will bring ketchup flavored chips to major American markets.

Paula Deen will slip on butter and go into a coma.

Dennis Rodman will go missing, but people will notice more fireworks displays in North Korea. The smoke fertilizes the fields, and the bumper crops will make the people not fear the state and oust the Kim family. In their place, the people will deify Dennis Rodman for bringing the crops. Tattoos will be mandatory.

A lost work by Philip K Dick will be found, predicting the rise of self walking footwear. A pair will gain sentience and throw w themselves in the river. But it's okay, they have soles.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Some of my coworkers already wear shorts. I only wear shorts outside of work for the most part. I do have coworkers who shouldn't wear shorts under any circumstances. I fear the future.
 
