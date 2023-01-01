 Skip to content
(Asahi Shimbun) No second date
14
zerkalo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That pinged my Avast
 
hammettman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stranded for hours?  Good opening for a "we're stranded 50 meters up, freezing and going to die anyway, why don't we just..." line and who knows if a second date is needed.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zerkalo: That pinged my Avast


AVG was not thrilled either
 
Snort
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Horror movie or RomCom?
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yep, when temperatures drop to zero I head straight for the amusement park.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
two hours of fingerblasting
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MBooda: Yep, when temperatures drop to zero I head straight for the amusement park.

[Fark user image image 682x556]


Celsius.  so 32 freedom degrees or 273 in Potassium
 
Greywar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
yup triggered a phising warning
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No valid link.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No need for antivirus warnings when javascript is disabled...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: zerkalo: That pinged my Avast

AVG was not thrilled either


I must have something on a shutdown list with browser addons, not pinging mine at all.  Weird though - Asahi Shimbun certainly isn't a non-reputable bunch
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They should have just given them bungee chords And told them it was the Vip experience
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Like sitting ducks for Godzilla.
 
