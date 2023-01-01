 Skip to content
What are your predictions for 2023?
108
108 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Waiting for you giant meteor.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ANGH
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would go with pandemic again or YouTube going down
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What are your predictions for 2023?

They're been kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnalls' porch since midnight last evening:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Twitter and Tesla will find a way to sideline Elmo.  Twitter will fold anyway and be bought for pennies on the dollar.  Elmo will insist it was everyone else's fault

The Supreme Court will take a case on something controversial.  Evil and Petty will win 6-3 (5-4 if it's too blatant even for Roberts).  Roberts will act aggrieved that no one respects his court.

There'll be a major shake-up in Democratic leadership.

There'll be another major COVID wave, another booster, and another round of Republicans dying "from complications after recovering from COVID" or "with COVID-related issues" but never "of COVID"

Putin will die.  The advance in Ukraine will limp to a halt.  Ukraine, with NATO's help, will receive recompense in the form of crippling sanctions which the wealthiest Russians will manage to avoid paying.

Trump will do something drastic and violent to stay in the news cycle.

Abbot will continue to be evil.

DeSantis too.

The Chiefs win the Super Bowl.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PAIN
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

You had it til the end. Not this year chiefs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1. I hope to hell not, but I think Biden might die in office. We haven't had a president do that in a long time. We're due. 

2. Ukraine and Russia reach a peace deal that no side is happy with at all, but Putin will declare victory and remain in power while Russia continues its decline. Ukraine remains democratic and oriented toward the west.

3. Water crises in the southwestern United States. [kinison.jpg[
 
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If Putin's health holds out: at great cost to both sides, Russia will wear the Ukraine down to where there will be no more Ukrainians left to fight; the "peace" settlement will be little more than a facade for Russian control of the Ukraine's resources.

Kanye West will claim that the entire "Hitler thing" was just to show how whites are allowed to be Nazis in America but blacks are not; he will be lauded as a visionary by the same useful idiots who believe that the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers do not have a racist agenda.

Trump will start campaigning in earnest with the (not-unreasonable) expectation that the DOJ will not go after an active presidential candidate.

Twitter's popularity will increase as Musk's strategy of creating no-cost drama-entertainment at the expense of journalism (and Twitter employees) becomes obvious. Profitability will take longer than a year, though.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The new variant in the Northeast will merge with the new variant from China. From the lack of well...any mitigations, we'll see a genuinely nasty new flavor emerge that's highly transmissible. 

Supply chains from China will collapse (If they haven't already). Shortages of staples such as antibiotics, oxygen, OTC medications will explode. 

The quadrupling down of the 'pandemic being over' will start, even though we'll see around 5000 dying weekly. 

The economy will be pulled back and forth by those telling us to 'ignore covid' vs. everyone else seeing the increase of disease, everywhere.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Chariset: Trump will do something drastic and violent to stay in the news cycle.


Trump's never had the balls to do anything violent in his life. Incite something violent maybe.

DeSantis too

Honestly don't know what that closeted case is capable of.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
shiat gets wild after March 2023.  Because this is 9 months after Roe v Wade was overturned.

Government-provided at home urine pregnancy tests 🤰
📉Blood-bank shortages 🩸 (specifically O-)
📉Diaper shortages 💩
📈Increased maternal mortality ☠🪦
📈Increased infant mortality  👼 ☠🪦
📉NICU shortages 👶
📈Increased rate of Health care errors ☠🪦
📉Formula Shortages 🍼
📈Rising Rural Hospital closures
📉Children's Tylenol shortages
📈Increases Intimate partner violence (w/wo firearms)
📈1st appearance of "Covid liver disease" (which is actually NAFLD/AFLD 🍕🍟🌭🍾🍺🍻🥃🍸🍹
📉Yo-yo "supply chain issues" 🪀
➡Baby safe-surrendering snafus 👶👼
➡Red state embryonic personhood laws
💰Women selling their eggs🥚
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Doom.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
-Some celebrities will die but not Keith Richards.

-Twitter will be sold and bought for pennies on the dollar.

-Despite promises, there will be no Cybertruck this year.

-Another snow storm will hit Texas; nothing will be done about it.

-Trump will be indicated.

-Crypto will rebound because there are always suckers.

-North Korea's war against the ocean will continue.

-Hunter Biden's penis will be front page news.

-Putin will call for a full mobilization of Russian men and all industry for total war against Ukraine.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
- Twitter will rebrand, but the damage will already be done and it will end with a whimper
- At least 3 Russian oligarchs will die falling out of a window
- Putin will get desperate enough to seriously consider using nuclear weapons against Ukraine and possibly NATO targets
- The Doomsday Clock will move to 30 seconds before midnight
- Trump will campaign as a Republican again, but will take a savage verbal beating from other candidates and be further sidelined by the GOP and public support will dwindle further
- Increase in US military operations in Syria, leading to full-scale invasion (now that Russia has shown its weak hand)
- His deal with Satan expires and Mitch McConnell's withered old body crumbles into dust
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sparks - I Predict
Youtube 5lTVohhONFg
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mistahtom: shiat gets wild after March 2023.  Because this is 9 months after Roe v Wade was overturned.


Worth their weight in gold

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm gonna make rich people richer, get laid off two weeks before my contractual bonus is due, and jerk off a lot. Like, a lot.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: PAIN


yahyahyah: Doom.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tribal people will hysterically, preemptively speculate about the faults and alleged crimes of members of their out group in a way that makes the actual faults and crimes, when revealed, seem trivial.  This will aid their enemy and undermine their own credibility among all people who are not in their tribe.

They will never, certainly not in 2023, discover what a second order effect is.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Text to Video generation AI becomes available; is immediately used for pornography.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: 1. I hope to hell not, but I think Biden might die in office. We haven't had a president do that in a long time. We're due.


Biden will step down some time this year, citing "health reasons." He hands the presidency off to Kamala Harris, who appoints Pete Buttigieg as her VP.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: GardenWeasel: PAIN

yahyahyah: Doom.

[Fark user image image 578x431]


Okay, I totally cracked up when I saw your post. Well done.

Also... yeah it's probably gonna get worse before it gets better.

But I needed the farking laugh today. Thanks. I'll try to be less self serious.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will not have backstage sex with every Victoria's model at their 1st show.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict an old famous person will die.
I predict Jonathan Cain, of journey, will suck.
I predict Donald Trump will tell a lie.
I predict the Chicago Bears will not win the Superbowl.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeathenHealer: [Fark user image image 425x237]


Came here to post this, leaving satisfied.
 
i_dig_chicks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were all getting laid!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Desantis and Trump will be in cells opposite each other and get to watch each other submit to the vilest humiliations possible.
Don Jr will be busted with a trans, I'm Eric will OD on gold paint. Ivanka will testify against her husband in a plea deal to get a cushy sentence, but get scammed out of every cent by her legal team while she is locked up.
Truthers will insist Jarred didn't hang himself and Putin will end up on meat hooks.

Happy little predictions for a happy 2023.
 
trasnform
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We will find out that Anne Heche was a very dedicated Doordash driver.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A new kind of bubble wrap will take the world by storm.

Gravy will be more delicious.

Interest rates will become more interesting.

Kanye West will rebrand as a folk singer and bother Taylor Swift online leading to increased interest in his streaming catalog until a radio interview where he calls for the death of all the firstborn Israelites.

No one will want to go to the zoo and see the goats.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't nothin' gon' happen.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly? Moar of the same. The shiat will continue to get deeper. Only tall people will be left able to breathe, albeit, the fetid stench of shiat.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict Keith Richards will ring in 2024, while several celebrities who should've outlived him will not.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: Were all getting laid!


Well, not all of us.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict I'm gonna make some shiatty pies. Then, maybe after I learn how to make shiatty pies, I might learn how to make okay pies.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think something big is about to drop, probably by a Friday.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- Putin will slip and fall down the stairs head-first, on top of some carelessly abandoned bullets at the bottom of an elevator shaft in puddle of cold polonium tea
- Russia may get ejected from the UN security council  (Ukraine has already filed an official complaint that Russia is illegally occupying the former USSR's seat in the permanent security council)
- China will start moving its border markings further and further into Siberia hoping no one will notice
- Trump will shiat himself on live TV
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: Were all getting laid!



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germany will start buying Russian gas again
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
General Ripper will give the order.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A big promotion is just around the corner- for someone much more talented than you.
Laughter is the very best medicine- remember that when your appendix bursts next week.
Get ready for an unexpected trip- when you fall screaming from an open window.
No, wait... that's your horoscope for today.

2023 will be the same shiat as 2022 on a different day.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict that I will be fired at work after an incident involving the security fence disguised as a decorative rock wall, my old climbing shoes, and a large jar of mayonnaise.

My two year old will finally sleep through the night.  For one night in mid June.  I will take down my Christmas lights three days after that.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Excelsior: - ...
- Trump will shiat himself on live TV


I read that as shoot.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Putin will do something stupid when he loses Crimea.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
world peace
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We're not all going to die, but some of us will.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
inhabitat.comView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
For me...same as 2022 but I'll be older, fatter and slightly more cynical.
 
