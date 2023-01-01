 Skip to content
(readersheds.co.uk)   Welcome to the 17th annual Shed of the year competition If you are a UK sheddie, you can enter your shed into Shed of the year 2023 now. We want to hear about the shed builds, the materials and why you built your shed, also what you use it for   (readersheds.co.uk) divider line
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Which shed do you want to hear about, subbie?  I have two.
 
f150 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mad Scientist: Which shed do you want to hear about, subbie?  I have two.


Are you Arthur 'Two Sheds' Jackson?
 
alienated
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've been thinking of a second shed, but the decided against it.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Which shed do you want to hear about, subbie?  I have two.


How far apart are they?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is it a She Shed? I think it was burned down by someone.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
mines a workshop and it's a workshop.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
LOL as if Tucker Carlson would not beat off any challenger to his shed and its masculine magnificence

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bring it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Get Off the Shed: New Friends - SNL
Youtube 5HxwkZGzqS4


the first time I can ever remember seeing Will Ferrell, and thinking, "i don't know who this guy is but.....good lord he's funny."
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We built a shed because my husband "collects" things. After he filled up his mom's basement, our attic, our crawlspace and our guest room, we had to build a back yard shed. Then we had to rent a storage unit. Please help me!
 
alienated
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I've been thinking of a second shed, but the decided against it.


Never trust the "the" . They are full of lies.
 
hammettman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'll take one of these, please.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

blondambition: We built a shed because my husband "collects" things. After he filled up his mom's basement, our attic, our crawlspace and our guest room, we had to build a back yard shed. Then we had to rent a storage unit. Please help me!


1-800-got-junk . HTH , Happy New Year !
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Shed at Dulwich - The Best Restaurant to Never Exist (Except That One Time it Did)
Youtube jENVzdasGho
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Some say the B52s wrote a song about it.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

alienated: blondambition: We built a shed because my husband "collects" things. After he filled up his mom's basement, our attic, our crawlspace and our guest room, we had to build a back yard shed. Then we had to rent a storage unit. Please help me!

1-800-got-junk . HTH , Happy New Year !


I put a list of things to haul on anji.com to see what kinds of bids I'd get.  I got about 6 absurd bids from $1200 to 2000.  1 800 got junk took the same listed things for like $300. The stuff filled about half of the bed of their medium sized truck. And the crew were pros.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Most of those are small pubs, which is cool, if only US law allowed that sort of publican build on residential zoning.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

alienated: blondambition: We built a shed because my husband "collects" things. After he filled up his mom's basement, our attic, our crawlspace and our guest room, we had to build a back yard shed. Then we had to rent a storage unit. Please help me!

1-800-got-junk . HTH , Happy New Year !


Okay. Come and see me some time!

images.ctfassets.netView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

alienated: blondambition: We built a shed because my husband "collects" things. After he filled up his mom's basement, our attic, our crawlspace and our guest room, we had to build a back yard shed. Then we had to rent a storage unit. Please help me!

1-800-got-junk . HTH , Happy New Year !


Yeah, throw that shiat out. It's a relief.

My last move, I had been hauling a growing basement/storage pile of junk for 2+ decades, across country and back. It was a mental burden.

A couple of months before the move date, I started putting crap in the alley, about a 20-foot line-up at a time. In Chicago it gets scavenged quickly. I listed stuff on Craigslist and Freecycle. The Friends of the Library got a load for their book sales.

In the last week I hauled the remainders to Goodwill, recyclers/re-users, the city electronics/paint/etc. collection and threw the little things in the alley wheely bin.

In the end I took the leftovers away in two trips - one pickup-full and one Subaru Forester-full. No more heap o' crap. No more rented storage unit.

Every once in a while, I feel a twinge of "gee, I wish I had kept [whatever]". But 365 days/year I feel "ahhhh, freedom!"
 
