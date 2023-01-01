 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Health officials urge locking the barn door after the horse has gone out to see the herd, done a little galloping, nibbled a spot a grass on the side of the road, and had a good roll on its back before returning to idle peacefully in its stall?   (abc7.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LA County health officials urge 10 days of mask wearing following New Year's Eve.
Ten days is the incubation period of the virus.

You didn't actually RTFA did you subby?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LA County health officials urge 10 days of mask wearing following New Year's Eve


As a resident of LA County I can tell you that very few people who weren't wearing masks will start wearing them now.
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I get what you're trying to say in the headline, but if you missed your first chance, once the horse gets back in the stall is the perfect time to lock the door.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Masks aren't going to make the herpes leave.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TheOmni: I get what you're trying to say in the headline, but if you missed your first chance, once the horse gets back in the stall is the perfect time to lock the door.



I think subby is saying the horse is back out of the barn and this notice should have gone out before everybody gathers in large groups on the same night
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Like collecting keys before the drinks party?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Same rule for condoms after new years?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How cold is it in that studio?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But I'm immune!  I got a shot 18 months ago!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: How cold is it in that studio?
[Fark user image image 850x334]


Serious answer?  Lots of studios are kept very cold because of all the machinery, lighting, and human bodies.
 
scanson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: TheOmni: I get what you're trying to say in the headline, but if you missed your first chance, once the horse gets back in the stall is the perfect time to lock the door.


I think subby is saying the horse is back out of the barn and this notice should have gone out before everybody gathers in large groups on the same night


If I'm a health official, I know telling people to wear a mask at NYE parties ( which to be fair they've also been saying wear a mask indoors generally as a recommendation ) isn't going to go over well.

But having a masking push for unfun stuff like work and school that's not once a year and hindered in enjoyment by masks does make sense after there's been NYE party spread.
 
assjuice
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are you asking me or telling me?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh boy, light the bat signal.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Fear the Clam: How cold is it in that studio?
[Fark user image image 850x334]

Serious answer?  Lots of studios are kept very cold because of all the machinery, lighting, and human bodies.


And yet we (almost) always see the women sleeveless. Just odd to see everyone on the set in agreement.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's 2023. They tried doing lockdowns in China, an authoritarian country where people get disappeared for posting the wrong memes online, and people got so pissed that the dictator changed his mind.

What did subby expect? Cancelling New Year's? Just admit you have an anxiety disorder.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Fear the Clam: How cold is it in that studio?
[Fark user image image 850x334]

Serious answer?  Lots of studios are kept very cold because of all the machinery, lighting, and human bodies.


Go to a taping of a late night show like Colbert and you'll freeze to death unless you're in the balcony where the lights are and the warm air rises.  Down by the stage you'll need a St. Bernard with a fifth of whiskey, which isn't bad at any time.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: foo monkey: Fear the Clam: How cold is it in that studio?
[Fark user image image 850x334]

Serious answer?  Lots of studios are kept very cold because of all the machinery, lighting, and human bodies.

And yet we (almost) always see the women sleeveless. Just odd to see everyone on the set in agreement.


The point is, I was expecting to see nips and I didn't, so you can all go to hell
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've got the booster, You know I ain't gonna die
 
