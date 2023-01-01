 Skip to content
(KRTV Great Falls)   Etatsretni no hsarc ot sdael revird yaw-gnorw   (krtv.com) divider line
Dirkus411
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did anyone end up being umop-apisdn after the crash?
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very nice subby.  Took me a hot second
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This the season...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damned British tourists.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that. I'm more concerned about this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azz: Fark that. I'm more concerned about this

[Fark user image image 425x732]


There's a thread for that somewhere around here.
Wrong way drivers are the ones that scare me the most. They can end your life before you can react.
 
Dirkus411
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dirkus411: But did anyone end up being umop-apisdn after the crash?


Oh snap, just realized I got Boobies for the first time in the like... decade I've had a Fark account.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yvan eht nioj
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Little early for headline of the year submissions, isn't it? ;)
 
Ted Hitchcock
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
on ho
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Drunk, old, or MAGA?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One wrong way driver? There's hundreds of 'em!
 
0z79
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dirkus411: But did anyone end up being umop-apisdn after the crash?


Heh. Clever.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

