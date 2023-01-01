 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "Tragedy also struck....when a baseball bat being swung out of the passenger side window of a motorhome to vandalize mailboxes struck a telephone pole, left the swinger's hands and flew into the face of a teen observing from the back window"   (lancasterfarming.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's one hell of a stupid prize.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
(Thinks back to teenage shenanigans)

Yeah, I'm really really lucky.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I laughed out loud at the headline.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"
The teen, 16-year-old Joseph Hermosillo, suffered skull fractures in three places, had to have part of his skull removed and received eight plates and 36 screws in his head.

The young adult driver of the vehicle was charged with criminal mischief, according to the report, while the person swinging the bat was charged with third-degree assault, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment."
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So was tragedy the name of the bat?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The only tragedy is that the bat didn't bounce back and hit the swinger.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The real issue here is why do we allow telephone poles to be so strong?

Had that dipshiat hit one made out of marshmallow fluff, none of that would have happened.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If private homeowners are responsible for damages from a reinforced mailbox are utilities responsible for damages from interacting with telephone poles?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, we're the people sinking their mailbox post in cement  We are in a three way war with the town plow guys and the post office. The plow guys apparently aim directly for our mailbox every time. We once watched them knock it down, then as I was putting on boots to go take pictures, they snuck back, stood it up, and packed snow all around it so we wouldn't notice it was snapped off until the snow melted. So we moved it back a couple of feet. And the snowflake of a mail guy wouldn't deliver to us because he was afraid of the slush on the edge of the road, although he managed to drive on it just fine to put the note in the box saying that he couldn't possibly put the mail in the mailbox because of the slush. So we moved it back to the original position. And sunk it in a cast iron pipe, with cement. The snowflake mail guy still leaves us nasty notes now and then (he's a jerk and no one likes him) but at least it hasn't been knocked over lately.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(Vandalizing a mailbox, or its contents, is a federal crime punishable by up to three years in jail and a fine up to $250,000. Observed mailbox vandalism should be reported to the local postal inspector and the police.)

Yeah, if I call the Postal Inspection Service about someone vandalizing my home mail box I'm sure they're gonna get right on that.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste:
The teen, 16-year-old Joseph Hermosillo, suffered skull fractures in three places, had to have part of his skull removed and received eight plates and 36 screws in his head.

The young adult driver of the vehicle was charged with criminal mischief, according to the report, while the person swinging the bat was charged with third-degree assault, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment."


Not so hemosillo now, is he
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Real Mailbox Baseball HD
Youtube BxYq0FvBo5M
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
... bat hanging out the passenger side of my best friend's ride tryin' to hollow out me.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mad Scientist: The only tragedy is that the bat didn't bounce back and hit the swinger.


America, where a mailbox is worth more than the health of kids. Property is all we care about, we will kill mame and impoverish, invest all our resources, and justify any evil to protect our shiat.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugadarn: Mad Scientist: The only tragedy is that the bat didn't bounce back and hit the swinger.

America, where a mailbox is worth more than the health of kids. Property is all we care about, we will kill mame and impoverish, invest all our resources, and justify any evil to protect our shiat.


Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
You act as if mailboxes are there to be farked with instead of to receive mail.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugadarn: Mad Scientist: The only tragedy is that the bat didn't bounce back and hit the swinger.

America, where a mailbox is worth more than the health of kids. Property is all we care about, we will kill mame and impoverish, invest all our resources, and justify any evil to protect our shiat.


Ya know, fark the little vandal bastards
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tragedy" Comedy also struck....when a baseball bat being swung out of the passenger side window of a motorhome to vandalize mailboxes struck a telephone pole, left the swinger's hands and flew into the face of a teen observing from the back window"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste:
The teen, 16-year-old Joseph Hermosillo, suffered skull fractures in three places, had to have part of his skull removed and received eight plates and 36 screws in his head.

The young adult driver of the vehicle was charged with criminal mischief, according to the report, while the person swinging the bat was charged with third-degree assault, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment."


How is it assault to attack mailboxes.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just upgraded to a steel mailbox.  They tried it once and never again.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugadarn: Mad Scientist: The only tragedy is that the bat didn't bounce back and hit the swinger.

America, where a mailbox is worth more than the health of kids. Property is all we care about, we will kill mame and impoverish, invest all our resources, and justify any evil to protect our shiat.


If there were no consequences to vandalizing mailboxes, everyone would do it.  Then we'd have no mailboxes.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instant karma's gonna get you
Gonna get you right in the face
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there was an HOA to enforce standards that protected the mailbox owner and the community.... /s
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You shouldn't fortify your mailbox because liability" says article which cites multiple case of people getting injured by fortified mailboxes where the mailbox owner was not, in fact, held liable.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugadarn: Mad Scientist: The only tragedy is that the bat didn't bounce back and hit the swinger.

America, where a mailbox is worth more than the health of kids. Property is all we care about, we will kill mame and impoverish, invest all our resources, and justify any evil to protect our shiat.


Look, kids are important, it's also, equally, important to weed out the sociopaths before they become your new boss.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Yeah, we're the people sinking their mailbox post in cement  We are in a three way war with the town plow guys and the post office. The plow guys apparently aim directly for our mailbox every time. We once watched them knock it down, then as I was putting on boots to go take pictures, they snuck back, stood it up, and packed snow all around it so we wouldn't notice it was snapped off until the snow melted. So we moved it back a couple of feet. And the snowflake of a mail guy wouldn't deliver to us because he was afraid of the slush on the edge of the road, although he managed to drive on it just fine to put the note in the box saying that he couldn't possibly put the mail in the mailbox because of the slush. So we moved it back to the original position. And sunk it in a cast iron pipe, with cement. The snowflake mail guy still leaves us nasty notes now and then (he's a jerk and no one likes him) but at least it hasn't been knocked over lately.


In the spring you a should fill your mailbox with bees.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, are they REALLY trying to blame the mailbox/owner?

Fark that bullshiat, if this isn't an example of FAFO, I don't know what is.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: The real issue here is why do we allow telephone poles to be so strong?

Had that dipshiat hit one made out of marshmallow fluff, none of that would have happened.


Why blame the pole? Maybe baseball bats should be made out of marshmallow fluff.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But before you go filling your post (or mailbox) with cement, or otherwise beefing up your mail receptacle, you should know that liability laws may apply if a vehicle slides into your Fort Knox, or even if someone is injured while intending to inflict damage.

So they give as an example a case where the court sided in favor of the mailbox owner, then cited a case that involved a telephone pole, not a mailbox.
I am convinced.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents used to live on a corner lot. Some asshole in a jacked pick up  just *loved* driving across the their lawn when making the right turn . Did it all the time.  Left big ass ruts.
One day dad gets especially tired of it. He buried several pieces of rebar about 4 feet down with maybe 2 feet sticking up along that guy's favorite path.

About a week later there is this horrible noise. Dad goes out to find a sizeable chunk of bumper and other assorted bits laying in his yard and a small but noticeable drip trail of oil going down the road.

That was the last time anyone drove over his yard.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taylor Swift - Karma (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube rg18Kf4en2o
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been there, done this (without hitting anyone's face), spent the night in the county lockup for it.  I did learn my lesson from that experience and also rplaced all the boxes.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: damages from interacting with telephone poles?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: The real issue here is why do we allow telephone poles to be so strong?

Had that dipshiat hit one made out of marshmallow fluff, none of that would have happened.


Because there's a range of things that HAVE TO break when they get hit (like smaller signs) and things that are too important to break when they get hit (power lines).

You really would not want a power line to come down every time a telephone pole got hit.

/ we have several large left-handed counterclockwise widgets we deploy to various locations for inscrutable reasons. (They are there doing SCIENCE.) And sometimes (it has happened twice in 9 years) they get hit.

// One of our widgets probably saved a little old lady's life this last year. She hit it instead of a concrete wall. The widget moved.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugadarn: Mad Scientist: The only tragedy is that the bat didn't bounce back and hit the swinger.

America, where a mailbox is worth more than the health of kids. Property is all we care about, we will kill mame and impoverish, invest all our resources, and justify any evil to protect our shiat.


Yeah, I recommend that you print this out, on a nice, heavy cardstock, fold it so that it is all sharp edges, and shove it up your ass.

You try to damage my property, you deserve what you get. This is not the same as setting a trap, this is 110% on the stupid farking kids.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste:
The teen, 16-year-old Joseph Hermosillo, suffered skull fractures in three places, had to have part of his skull removed and received eight plates and 36 screws in his head.

The young adult driver of the vehicle was charged with criminal mischief, according to the report, while the person swinging the bat was charged with third-degree assault, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment."


Good.

Now why the fark is the title think twice about fortifying your mailbox?!?!

If anything, this should serve to be a perfect example to set for mailbox owners everywhere.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: But before you go filling your post (or mailbox) with cement, or otherwise beefing up your mail receptacle, you should know that liability laws may apply if a vehicle slides into your Fort Knox, or even if someone is injured while intending to inflict damage.

So they give as an example a case where the court sided in favor of the mailbox owner, then cited a case that involved a telephone pole, not a mailbox.
I am convinced.


50 states, 50 different laws.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rig the "DEER XING" signs to fire back (okay, blanks if need be) when the sign is shot
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rene ala Carte: [i0.wp.com image 568x272]


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: SBinRR: But before you go filling your post (or mailbox) with cement, or otherwise beefing up your mail receptacle, you should know that liability laws may apply if a vehicle slides into your Fort Knox, or even if someone is injured while intending to inflict damage.

So they give as an example a case where the court sided in favor of the mailbox owner, then cited a case that involved a telephone pole, not a mailbox.
I am convinced.

50 states, 50 different laws.


And probably federal, too.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Rene ala Carte: [i0.wp.com image 568x272]

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 468x612]


Used to see those out in the country with "Air Mail" painted on them
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jvl: "You shouldn't fortify your mailbox because liability" says article which cites multiple case of people getting injured by fortified mailboxes where the mailbox owner was not, in fact, held liable.


Yeah, this is definitely a "your blog sucks" candidate. I mean, what the fark is up with the picture of the mailboxes completely intact in the Mt St Helens mud flow. They aren't damaged, just temporarily inaccessible.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Uchiha_Cycliste:
The teen, 16-year-old Joseph Hermosillo, suffered skull fractures in three places, had to have part of his skull removed and received eight plates and 36 screws in his head.

The young adult driver of the vehicle was charged with criminal mischief, according to the report, while the person swinging the bat was charged with third-degree assault, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment."

How is it assault to attack mailboxes.


ASSAULT
noun
1
:a violent physical or verbal attack
b:a military attack usually involving direct combat with enemy forces
an assault on the enemy's air base
c:a concerted effort (as to reach a goal or defeat an adversary)
an assault on drug trafficking

2
law
a threat or attempt to inflict offensive physical contact or bodily harm on a person (as by lifting a fist in a threatening manner) that puts the person in immediate danger of or in apprehension of such harm or contact

Mailbox baseball doesn't meet the legal definition of assault, which must be directed against a person, but absolutely meets the common definition, which can be directed against anything. Third-degree assault, however, means someone caused the threat of harm to others through reckless actions. The teen was charged for endangering the passenger, not the mailbox.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: hugadarn: Mad Scientist: The only tragedy is that the bat didn't bounce back and hit the swinger.

America, where a mailbox is worth more than the health of kids. Property is all we care about, we will kill mame and impoverish, invest all our resources, and justify any evil to protect our shiat.

Look, kids are important, it's also, equally, important to weed out the sociopaths before they become your new boss.


I'm starting to think that's the author of that idiotic article.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: You really would not want a power line to come down every time a telephone pole got hit.


If that happened, it was a power pole.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugadarn: Mad Scientist: The only tragedy is that the bat didn't bounce back and hit the swinger.

America, where a mailbox is worth more than the health of kids. Property is all we care about, we will kill mame and impoverish, invest all our resources, and justify any evil to protect our shiat.


I hope you don't use your dead bolt on your door. Because when I kick it to come steal your shiat, I don't want to take the chance of spraining my ankle.

You know how I know you've never had to replace a bashed mailbox?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jvl: "You shouldn't fortify your mailbox because liability" says article which cites multiple case of people getting injured by fortified mailboxes where the mailbox owner was not, in fact, held liable.


This is why we laws.

In a just world the mail  box world kill vandals.  And their family would burn down the home.
🤷‍♂
Instead we try to have "justice". Ymmv.
I'm torn.
 
