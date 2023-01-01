 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Well if it is that expensive, it must work, right?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
54
    More: Unlikely, Obesity, Medicine, Eli Lilly drug, Pharmacology, Weight loss, best-selling drug of all time, Body mass index, weight loss  
•       •       •

1395 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 01 Jan 2023 at 3:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If it is too good to be true, it probably is.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cheaper to eat.
 
Hoopy Frood [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Being unable to afford food is a highly effective weight-loss strategy.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kelly Smith, a spokesperson for Eli Lilly, declined to comment on what tirzepatide will cost.

Ok, I'm done with this story.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: If it is too good to be true, it probably is.


Sounds a little too good to be true to me
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And no mention how this has already impacted diabetics (not good), and no mention of possible future impacts on diabetics. Yay journalisms.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At $1300/month, I'm going to have to stop buying food in order to afford it.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it meth?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't approved in Denmark (the Novo Nordisk one). I suspect the state feels the best, healthiest, and cheapest way, is to excercise and eat less if you want to lose weight.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Feel_the_velvet: At $1300/month, I'm going to have to stop buying food in order to afford it.


Chances are the food your eating will give you diabetes, so just buy the diabetes version of the drug and take two.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At $1300/month you could hire a personal trainer and dietitian for less.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheaper to sew your mouth shut.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1300 is chump price. The negotiated price with insurance will be closer to half that, and then insurance will cover a huge chunk. I imagine the Medicaid set with their 40+ BMI and on "the disbilty" won't have to pay anything out of pocket. The taxpayer will pick up the tab, naturally.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Requiring anti-obesity drugs to be covered by insurance may require legislative action, Stanford said.

So insurance companies vs Big Pharma, with Congress in the middle? The bribes lobbying will be legendary.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's old is new again...

www-tc.pbs.orgView Full Size
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brain is fat
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: At $1300/month you could hire a personal trainer and dietitian for less.


Unfortunately some people are too foolish or stubborn to utilize either.

If effective, this might be good for my FIL who refused to start exercising 15 years ago, is pushing 375, has knees in too rough shape to exercise now, can't have bariatric surgery because of the congestive heart failure, and can only help to resolve the congestive heart failure by not being so obese.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like it's time to pick up some Eli Lilly stock.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there a zombie apocalypse movie that started likw this?
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or just put the fork down. That's free. Saves you money actually.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: If it is too good to be true, it probably is.


What/s the worst that could happen?

/potential side effects:anal leakage, tumors, and starvation once the body stops absorbing and processing any further nutrients
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This drug could exceed Stummies profits.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basicstock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was prescribed Ozempic (semaglutide) by my Endocrinologist back in July.  It's a once-a-week simple injection.
It has done wonders for my blood sugar levels, the best they have ever been.
But it gives me horrible heartburn and bloating.  On cue, around 1:00 am, my stomach empties into my throat and I have to get up and take some antacid powder to try to get back to sleep.  It also gives me constipation.  My Endo told me to stop taking it for a few weeks over the holidays and the heartburn, bloating and constipation have gone away.  Apparently these symptoms don't happen to everyone who takes it.  I hope I can continue on it as, like I said, it's been great for my blood sugar levels.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't consume ultraprocessed fiberless carb-heavy foods, seed oils, and added sugar.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US is so fat they're going to add it to the water supply. Strike that. Add it to McDonalds french fries.
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: $1300 is chump price. The negotiated price with insurance will be closer to half that, and then insurance will cover a huge chunk. I imagine the Medicaid set with their 40+ BMI and on "the disbilty" won't have to pay anything out of pocket. The taxpayer will pick up the tab, naturally.


Yep. That money would be better spent on bailouts and tax breaks for the rich.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the best weight loss drug would be something that either knocks out your taste buds or change them so everything tastes gross, to take away the incentive to snack/graze unnecessarily all day long.

In the end, it's all still physics: Your body can't magically create fat out of thin air, so every ounce of weight gain is caused by calories you ate. If you consume fewer calories than it takes to operate your body all day, it is literally physically impossible to gain weight over time.

/Sure, you may initially gather some bonus weight through water retention, but that will only go so far
 
cepson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: This drug could exceed Stummies profits.

[Fark user image 303x166]


But can it beat penicillin?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: kdawg7736: If it is too good to be true, it probably is.

Sounds a little too good to be true to me


Nah, it works. My little brother is on the highest dose of Ozempic for diabetes, which is the same as Wegovy, and he lost 56 pounds in 3 months. They all suppress your appetite by mimicking a hormone that makes you feel full. He's managed to get off his blood pressure medication and his cholesterol medication. They really are wonder drugs.

Excelsior: the best weight loss drug would be something that either knocks out your taste buds or change them so everything tastes gross, to take away the incentive to snack/graze unnecessarily all day long.


These drugs make you feel full all the time so you eat less. It does the same thing.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Expensive drugs that also make you buy all new clothes?  It's a scam
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Excelsior: the best weight loss drug would be something that either knocks out your taste buds or change them so everything tastes gross, to take away the incentive to snack/graze unnecessarily all day long.

In the end, it's all still physics: Your body can't magically create fat out of thin air, so every ounce of weight gain is caused by calories you ate. If you consume fewer calories than it takes to operate your body all day, it is literally physically impossible to gain weight over time.

/Sure, you may initially gather some bonus weight through water retention, but that will only go so far


That's kinda sorta basically what this does. It might still taste the same but you'll lose that sense of satisfaction, drive to eat that most people have.

My first bite of pizza tastes the same as my 5th. I don't stop eating when it stops tasting good, I just care less about it as I feel full. But, it seems like, that feeling I get is because of a hormone and we can cheat the system.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: If it is too good to be true, it probably is.


"FDA testing for efficacy does not exist"
 
goodncold
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Excelsior: the best weight loss drug would be something that either knocks out your taste buds or change them so everything tastes gross, to take away the incentive to snack/graze unnecessarily all day long.

In the end, it's all still physics: Your body can't magically create fat out of thin air, so every ounce of weight gain is caused by calories you ate. If you consume fewer calories than it takes to operate your body all day, it is literally physically impossible to gain weight over time.

/Sure, you may initially gather some bonus weight through water retention, but that will only go so far


Yes and no.

It is also important to know when you
Are those calories.

Your liver is the organ that burns fat but also makes fat.  It can only do one thing at a time. Once the body burns through its blood sugar the liver then burns through its glycogen then it resorts to fat (this process can take
Between 24-36 hours).

You can speed that process by exercising like crazy and/or eating a low/no sugar diet (no carb).  Or you can do intermittent fasting.

Or you can do all three.

But if all you do is reduce your calories but still eat three meals plus snacks your Liver will Never get to the fat burning stage.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Nah, it works. My little brother is on the highest dose of Ozempic for diabetes, which is the same as Wegovy, and he lost 56 pounds in 3 months. They all suppress your appetite by mimicking a hormone that makes you feel full. He's managed to get off his blood pressure medication and his cholesterol medication. They really are wonder drugs.


Oh not indicting it - don't even know enough to if I wanted to - I was just hassling kdawg.  Glad it's been of help to your family
 
alex10294
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: Being unable to afford food is a highly effective weight-loss strategy.


Why are so many poor people fat then?

/Jk. Know why
 
ansius
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: If it is too good to be true, it probably is.


It does work, here's a link to the NEJM report on its efficacy and safety.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2206038

Bottom line:

"At baseline, the mean body weight was 104.8 kg, the mean BMI was 38.0, and 94.5% of participants had a BMI of 30 or higher. The mean percentage change in weight at week 72 was −15.0% (95% confidence interval [CI], −15.9 to −14.2) with 5-mg weekly doses of tirzepatide, −19.5% (95% CI, −20.4 to −18.5) with 10-mg doses, and −20.9% (95% CI, −21.8 to −19.9) with 15-mg doses and −3.1% (95% CI, −4.3 to −1.9) with placebo (P<0.001 for all comparisons with placebo)."

"Improvements in all prespecified cardiometabolic measures were observed with tirzepatide."

"The most common adverse events with tirzepatide were gastrointestinal, and most were mild to moderate in severity, occurring primarily during dose escalation. Adverse events caused treatment discontinuation in 4.3%, 7.1%, 6.2%, and 2.6% of participants receiving 5-mg, 10-mg, and 15-mg tirzepatide doses and placebo, respectively."

To put this in context, most traditional weight loss plans are considered to be a success if they bring at least a sustained (over 12-months) average 5% reduction in body weight across all people who engage in it.
 
Bonzo_1116 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

goodncold: Excelsior: the best weight loss drug would be something that either knocks out your taste buds or change them so everything tastes gross, to take away the incentive to snack/graze unnecessarily all day long.

In the end, it's all still physics: Your body can't magically create fat out of thin air, so every ounce of weight gain is caused by calories you ate. If you consume fewer calories than it takes to operate your body all day, it is literally physically impossible to gain weight over time.

/Sure, you may initially gather some bonus weight through water retention, but that will only go so far

Yes and no.

It is also important to know when you
Are those calories.

Your liver is the organ that burns fat but also makes fat.  It can only do one thing at a time. Once the body burns through its blood sugar the liver then burns through its glycogen then it resorts to fat (this process can take
Between 24-36 hours).

You can speed that process by exercising like crazy and/or eating a low/no sugar diet (no carb).  Or you can do intermittent fasting.

Or you can do all three.

But if all you do is reduce your calories but still eat three meals plus snacks your Liver will Never get to the fat burning stage.


The stupid dieting advice from the 80s and 90s to keep eating tiny meals/snacks throughout the day so you "never feel hungry" probably doomed tens of millions of Americans to a fate of type2 diabetes.

It's actually OK to feel hungry.  You aren't going to die if you didn't have breakfast today.
 
JRoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why don't we treat food addiction like we do with any other drug addiction? Dehumanize them, throw them in jail or let them die on the streets.

Or;

Why don't we treat drug addiction like we do with food addiction? Find ways to take their money in cynical attempts to help them. Make other drugs to treat them along with weird diets?
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Excelsior: the best weight loss drug would be something that either knocks out your taste buds or change them so everything tastes gross, to take away the incentive to snack/graze unnecessarily all day long.

In the end, it's all still physics: Your body can't magically create fat out of thin air, so every ounce of weight gain is caused by calories you ate. If you consume fewer calories than it takes to operate your body all day, it is literally physically impossible to gain weight over time.

/Sure, you may initially gather some bonus weight through water retention, but that will only go so far


Believe it or not, processed food and added sugar alters the brain's chemistry to become more inclined to crave the bad food.

If a person refrains from those things for a long enough, it basically changes food preference akin to tastebud alteration.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

goodncold: Excelsior: the best weight loss drug would be something that either knocks out your taste buds or change them so everything tastes gross, to take away the incentive to snack/graze unnecessarily all day long.

In the end, it's all still physics: Your body can't magically create fat out of thin air, so every ounce of weight gain is caused by calories you ate. If you consume fewer calories than it takes to operate your body all day, it is literally physically impossible to gain weight over time.

/Sure, you may initially gather some bonus weight through water retention, but that will only go so far

Yes and no.

It is also important to know when you
Are those calories.

Your liver is the organ that burns fat but also makes fat.  It can only do one thing at a time. Once the body burns through its blood sugar the liver then burns through its glycogen then it resorts to fat (this process can take
Between 24-36 hours).

You can speed that process by exercising like crazy and/or eating a low/no sugar diet (no carb).  Or you can do intermittent fasting.

Or you can do all three.

But if all you do is reduce your calories but still eat three meals plus snacks your Liver will Never get to the fat burning stage.


I think "never" is a strong (wrong) statement. If you graze all day but consume only 500 calories, you're going to lose weight (unless you're a very small child who consumes less than 500 calories per day).

Now, crack human photosynthesis (wasn't that a Darkwing Duck plot line?) and you can erase the above.
 
alex10294
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Excelsior: the best weight loss drug would be something that either knocks out your taste buds or change them so everything tastes gross, to take away the incentive to snack/graze unnecessarily all day long.

In the end, it's all still physics: Your body can't magically create fat out of thin air, so every ounce of weight gain is caused by calories you ate. If you consume fewer calories than it takes to operate your body all day, it is literally physically impossible to gain weight over time.

/Sure, you may initially gather some bonus weight through water retention, but that will only go so far


But what about breathairians.  They can obtain sustenance from sunshine and breathing.

Calorie cutting works until you don't do it.  People who think it doesn't don't realize how many calories they are eating.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: It's actually OK to feel hungry. You aren't going to die if you didn't have breakfast today.


True, just don't push it past about 2.5 days.  You start getting a little wobbly at that point

/don't push it that far either if you have a choice
//but if you don't
///that's about how long it is before you're gonna start seeing immediate issues
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bundle it with another injectable to tighten skin to remove wrinkles and double your money.

Call it Bozempic
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If we spent half of McDonalds' advertising budget on extolling the value of eating vegetables every day, our culture wouldn't need miracle weight-loss drugs.  Obesity will never stop being a problem until we stop advertising a 2000 calorie entrée with 40 grams of fat and 2500 mg of sodium as a normal thing for a human to eat.  Want it as a treat?  Go for it.  Want it as a staple?  Welcome to phase 2:  $1300/month diabetes/weight-loss drugs.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: If it is too good to be true, it probably is.


Never believe it's not so
 
LamOtter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thornhill: At $1300/month you could hire a personal trainer and dietitian for less.


Dieticians/nutritionists are still stuck in the 80's with their whole low fat/high carbs thing. Also, have you ever talked to one for more than a few minutes? Not the brightest bulbs.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yes, if you can manage to restrict yourself to 1500-1700 calories, you will lose weight.  Absolutely true.

That's also really hard because that's near-starvation "thinking about food constantly, more than sex" randomly-shivering level and most skinny people are also eating a lot more than that in modern society.  And wouldn't have the willpower to do that for a month (let alone years) either, they just haven't needed to.

We've known this since the Vermont Prisoner Overfeeding Study in the late 1960s.  They took prisoners, so they could know exactly what they consumed, and that they weren't getting any exercise (controlled for that too).  Some of the subjects ate more calories and bulked up predictably.  Some gained a modest amount of weight.  And some were force-feeding themselves 5000+ calories a day for weeks on end and not gaining weight.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So if it really works, we need to just manage to not die of diabetes until a generic version comes out?
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.